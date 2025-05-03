Shreekant Patil PARENTNashik Founder Joins Visionary Leadership of Ashima Mittal in ZP Nashik CS Hackathon

The Zilla Parishad Nashik organized its District-level Computer Science Hackathon at Horizon Academy, with Shreekant Patil, Chairman of the NIMA Startup Committee, as the Chief Guest on April 28, 2025, Under the visionary leadership of Ashima Mittal, IAS, CEO of Zilla Parishad Nashik, the hackathon saw 30 teams presenting innovative tech solutions to social issues, while Shreekant Patil guided students and teachers on Startup India and entrepreneurship.