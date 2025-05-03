Nonprofits Connect to Strengthen the Community at the Recent Charity Coalition
Charities from across Tampa Bay united at the Fort Harrison to share ideas, network and form partnerships in the name of a better community.
Clearwater, FL, May 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On April 16, 2025, change makers and volunteers representing 27 charities came together in the name of a stronger community at the Spring Charity Coalition Luncheon, hosted by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. The event including networking, a gourmet lunch and an educational segment on fundraising, delivered by Heather Reuscher, the Director of Development for Hero to a Child.
According to the St. Pete Catalyst, there are 1,223 nonprofit organizations in Pinellas County. These groups target various problems in the community, such as rescuing stray animals, feeding the homeless and keeping the parks clean and litter free. But although the target areas differ, the importance of collaboration is clear; a national nonprofit study conducted by a US public accounting firm revealed that 47% of nonprofits do not have adequate resources to execute their programs in 2025.
“Collaboration and networking are key in the nonprofit community,” said Lisa Mansell, the Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. “In order to facilitate nonprofits and their missions, the Church hosts this quarterly luncheon to provide a platform for new partnerships to emerge.”
One charity in attendance was Shihan’s School of Survival, a martial arts nonprofit for youth in Pinellas County. Walter Evans, the founder and president, started his nonprofit 25 years ago to help empower youth through martial arts training.
“The Charity Coalition Luncheon is a perfect way to network and connect with similar-minded groups in the community. Without the partnerships I’ve formed over the years, I would definitely not be where I am today. I think it’s important that nonprofits work together and help each other in our endeavors to improve the community,” said Evans.
The next Charity Coalition Luncheon is scheduled for Wednesday, July 16 at 11:30am at the Fort Harrison. To RSVP, please call 727-467-6860 or email communityaffairs@cos.flag.org.
About the Church of Scientology:
The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 10,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 countries.
According to the St. Pete Catalyst, there are 1,223 nonprofit organizations in Pinellas County. These groups target various problems in the community, such as rescuing stray animals, feeding the homeless and keeping the parks clean and litter free. But although the target areas differ, the importance of collaboration is clear; a national nonprofit study conducted by a US public accounting firm revealed that 47% of nonprofits do not have adequate resources to execute their programs in 2025.
“Collaboration and networking are key in the nonprofit community,” said Lisa Mansell, the Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. “In order to facilitate nonprofits and their missions, the Church hosts this quarterly luncheon to provide a platform for new partnerships to emerge.”
One charity in attendance was Shihan’s School of Survival, a martial arts nonprofit for youth in Pinellas County. Walter Evans, the founder and president, started his nonprofit 25 years ago to help empower youth through martial arts training.
“The Charity Coalition Luncheon is a perfect way to network and connect with similar-minded groups in the community. Without the partnerships I’ve formed over the years, I would definitely not be where I am today. I think it’s important that nonprofits work together and help each other in our endeavors to improve the community,” said Evans.
The next Charity Coalition Luncheon is scheduled for Wednesday, July 16 at 11:30am at the Fort Harrison. To RSVP, please call 727-467-6860 or email communityaffairs@cos.flag.org.
About the Church of Scientology:
The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 10,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 countries.
Contact
Church of Scientology Flag Service OrganizationContact
Tracy Hawkins
727-467-6860
Tracy Hawkins
727-467-6860
Categories