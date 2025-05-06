Hiring Steps Launches New DISC Benchmarking Feature
Helping Clients Hire Smarter by Matching Applicants to Roles Using Proven Behavioral Science
Los Angeles, CA, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hiring Steps, a SaaS applicant tracking and recruiting platform, announces the launch of its new DISC Benchmarking feature, a service that empowers businesses to hire more effectively by aligning applicant behavioral profiles with role-specific benchmarks. Built in collaboration with long-time partner Assessments 24x7, an SaaS (software-as-a-service) assessment technology leader, this feature integrates psychometric insights directly into the hiring process.
DISC Benchmarking allows Hiring Steps clients to establish behavioral benchmarks for each role, then compare applicants against those standards to identify optimal fits — not just based on experience and skills, but on how they’re likely to behave and thrive in a team or organizational culture. Leveraging the comprehensive and validated Assessments 24x7 DISC model, Hiring Steps helps employers reduce mis-hires, improve retention, and boost team dynamics.
“We’ve worked with Assessments 24x7 for years, and their expertise in DISC analysis is second to none,” said Danny Ing, Co-Founder of Hiring Steps. “This new feature brings science-backed precision into hiring decisions, helping our clients go beyond resumes and into real behavioral fit.”
Brandon Parker, CEO of Assessments 24x7, added, "At Assessments 24x7, we’re passionate about putting the power of DISC into the hands of people-focused organizations. Partnering with Hiring Steps to bring our behavioral science into the hiring space is a natural and exciting evolution. With DISC Benchmarking, businesses can stop guessing and start hiring with real confidence and clarity."
This integration ensures Hiring Steps clients gain immediate access to DISC Benchmarking as part of their hiring toolkit — with no added complexity. It’s intuitive, actionable, and built to support better hiring decisions across industries.
About Hiring Steps
Hiring Steps (www.hiringsteps.com) provides innovative hiring solutions that combine automation, data, and expert support to streamline the recruitment process. From job posting to final interviews, Hiring Steps ensures that businesses of all sizes can make faster, smarter, and more human hiring decisions.
About Assessments 24x7
Global Assessment Technologies LLC dba Assessments 24x7 is the global leader in SaaS (software-as-a-service) assessment technology, powering millions of behavioral assessments worldwide. As the leading DISC provider specializing in a full range of scientifically validated tools, Assessments 24x7 offers a powerful platform designed for coaches, businesses, HR/training professionals, recruiters, and organizations. For more information, visit www.assessments24x7.com.
For media inquiries or more information about DISC Benchmarking, contact:
Danny Ing
info@hiringsteps.com
888-315-5480
Website: www.hiringsteps.com
