FDB Electrical Expands High-Quality Range of Enclosed Electrical Protection Devices for Industrial, Rail and MOD Applications
Isleworth, United Kingdom, May 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As the UK’s construction and infrastructure projects regain momentum, FDB Electrical Online is proud to announce an extensive range of enclosed electrical protection devices. These high-performance solutions are designed for industrial and commercial sites, utilities, healthcare facilities, military and civilian airfields, and rail applications, ensuring safe and reliable electrical protection – in addition specialist custom panels are available to order for new or retro-fit projects.
The FDB Electrical fully enclosed protection equipment includes the FDB2 Modular Multi-Way RCBO, the FDB11 and FDB13 series general-purpose RCDs, and the home/office-approved FDB21 "Interruptible" RCD/MCB. Additionally, the FDB27 unit provides specialized protection for Ground Support Equipment in RAF and RNAS hangars. For system customization, panel builders can integrate remote core transformers, universal earth leakage protection relays, multi-function RCDs, and earth fault monitors into their own designs.
With urgent availability from their online store, the FDB11, FDB13, FDB2, and FDB21 units offer robust electrical protection for diverse applications. These products are available in steel, GRP, or stainless-steel enclosures, ensuring durability in harsh environments both above and below ground. Their expert technical advisory service is also available to assist with specialized requirements.
A key focus is the range of Network Rail-approved DC immune protection devices, including the FDB2 Multiway RCBO, which provides 2, 3, or 4-way multi-circuit protection. Similarly, the FDB11 offers general-purpose RCD protection up to 100A. These units, featuring solid-state electronic circuitry, provide stability and prevent spurious tripping in DC electrified environments.
Specialized solutions extend to international projects such as the Monorail Mass-Transit system in Singapore, where EFU50 DC protection units safeguard station equipment. Additionally, FDB19/STS power supply units have been deployed by the Royal Marines for offshore pontoon operations, ensuring secure electrical connections for landing craft.
For over 50 years, FDB Electrical has been a leader in electrical protection, supplying innovative solutions to industrial, commercial, and defense sectors. This extensive range of RCDs, earth leakage relays, and toroidal CTs supports custom-built panels and bespoke solutions tailored to unique project needs.
