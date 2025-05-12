New Guide Offers Practical Help for Divorced and Long-Distance Dads
Parantas announces the release of a new resource for divorced and long-distance fathers: The Ultimate Long-Distance Dads Guide. Written by Danny Andreas, founder of DistanceDads.com, the book brings together personal experience and research to offer practical strategies for fathers who want to remain involved in their children’s lives — no matter the distance.
Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Parantas has announced the launch of a new guide designed for fathers who parent across distances. Titled "The Ultimate Long-Distance Dads Guide: How to Build Strong Bonds — Whether You’re Divorced, Living Apart, or Always on the Road," the book is now available for pre-order and will be officially released on 15 May 2025.
By 2030, an estimated 580 million children around the world will grow up without a father or father figure. Separation caused by divorce, relocation, and frequent travel are among the key contributors. Research consistently shows that children who grow up without paternal involvement face higher risks of dropping out of school, struggling with mental health, and experiencing social difficulties.
This new guide offers divorced and long-distance fathers a practical framework to stay close — emotionally, legally, and in day-to-day life. It includes strategies for using digital tools like co-watching and AI storytelling, managing the emotional challenges of remote parenting, and dealing with legal and custody issues across borders.
Andreas, a divorced father and founder of the platform DistanceDads, wrote the book based on both his personal experience and interviews with other fathers. In this guide, he combines the methods that worked for him and for many others into clear, actionable advice.
Family law attorney Dr. Judit Gaál calls the book “a beacon, a hand reaching out across the miles to offer solace, understanding, and a path forward.”
The guide is intended for:
Divorced dads co-parenting from a distance
Expat and long-distance fathers
Dads who travel frequently for work
Co-parents establishing a remote routine
About the Author
Danny Andreas is the founder of DistanceDads and Parantas. As a father parenting across borders, he brings both lived experience and research-based insight to his work supporting fathers worldwide.
Media Contact & Resources
A press kit and preview are available upon request.
