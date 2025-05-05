Philadelphia Creatives Unveil "Industrial with Modern Chic" Styled Shoot at Our House Culture Center
"Industrial with Modern Chic" redefined. Explore this Philly styled shoot at Our House Culture Center for unique wedding ideas. Faux moss, metal, and delicate blooms create contrast.
Philadelphia, PA, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A collaborative team of Philadelphia-based wedding professionals recently brought a fresh vision to life at Our House Culture Center in Germantown, the once Crump Art Gallery. This styled shoot explored the compelling intersection of raw industrial aesthetics and sophisticated modern chic, showcasing a unique source of inspiration for contemporary couples.
Conceptualized by Keren Michele of Weddings by K'Mich and Jean Neuhart of Weddings From The Heart (Dayton, Ohio), the shoot embraced the inherent character of Our House Culture Center, enhancing its subtle industrial elements with carefully curated décor.
The design featured the striking presence of a marquee sign, alongside the dramatic lines of a mirror aisle runner provided by Blooms by Becca, the textural interplay of faux moss, and the grounded feel of industrial-style furnishings.
The visual narrative was captured by BeauMonde Originals, highlighting the elegant transformation of the space and the stylish attire of the models. Female model Eleanor B. showcased gowns from Kimberly James Bridal and Conception Studio Lifestyle, complemented by hair and makeup artistry from Concept Studio Artisan Boutique, LLC and Weddings by K'Mich, and jewelry from Concept Studio Artisan Boutique, LLC. Male model Blain V.'s modern look was styled by Style by Blain.
Bespoke invitations by Do Tell A Belle (Victoria Girgaliunas) located in Jupiter, Florida, further contributed to the harmonious blend of styles. A subtle touch of organic texture was also introduced through additional floral design by Blooms by Becca, offering a gentle contrast to the more structured elements.The thoughtfully designed cake by The Frosted Fox Shop and rentals from B and B Tent Rental completed the scene.
This styled shoot represents a creative exploration of design possibilities, offering a glimpse into how contrasting aesthetics can be artfully combined to create a memorable and distinctive wedding ambiance in a unique Philadelphia venue: Our House Culture Center.
Credits:
Concept & Wedding Designers: Keren Michele (Weddings by K'Mich) & Jean Neuhart (Weddings From The Heart)
Photography: BeauMonde Originals
Venue: Our House Culture Center
Hair & Makeup: Concept Studio Artisan Boutique, LLC & Weddings by K'Mich
Jewelry: Concept Studio Artisan Boutique, LLC
Wedding Dress: Kimberly James Bridal
Reception Dress: Concept Studio Artisan Boutique, LLC
Cake: The Frosted Fox Shop
Invitations: Do Tell A Belle Victoria Girgaliunas
Officiant: The Officiant Jawn - Jaclyn Rodriquez
Female Model: Eleanor A.
Male Model: Blain V.
Model's Styling: Style by Blain
Marquee & Mirror Aisle Runner: Blooms by Becca
Flowers: Blooms by Becca
Rentals: B and B Tent Rental
A special thank you to Pizza Hut (Mapsph) for generously sponsoring the team with delicious pizzas.
