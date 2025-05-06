Disha Jute Launches Durable & Cost-Efficient Single Loop FIBC Bags for Bulk Packaging
Disha Jute and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd. has launched its new range of Single Loop FIBC Bags, designed for efficient bulk material handling. Made from high-quality polypropylene, these bags offer durability, cost-effectiveness, and easy lifting with a single loop. Ideal for industries like agriculture, cement, and chemicals, the bags support heavy loads while being customizable and eco-friendly — making them a smart choice for modern packaging needs.
Bhiwani, India, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Disha Jute and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd., a trusted name in industrial packaging, proudly introduces its latest solution for heavy-duty material handling: Single Loop FIBC Bags. Designed to simplify bulk transportation while maintaining strength and efficiency, these bags are an ideal choice for industries looking to cut costs without compromising safety.
Single Loop FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Bags are made from high-quality woven polypropylene and feature a single-point lifting design. This makes them faster to handle, easier to stack, and more affordable compared to traditional 4-loop bags. Whether used in agriculture, cement, construction, or chemicals, these bags are built to perform.
“Our Single Loop Bags are designed with user convenience and material safety in mind,” said a spokesperson from Disha Jute. “We wanted to offer something that saves time during loading and unloading, especially in high-volume operations.”
Key Features of Disha Jute’s Single Loop FIBC Bags:
Manufactured using UV-stabilized virgin PP fabric
Available in coated/uncoated options
Ideal for fertilizer, grains, cement, and minerals
Safe Working Load (SWL): Up to 2000 kg
Easy to lift with cranes or forklifts using just one loop
Optional liners for moisture-sensitive materials
As global industries seek smarter logistics and packaging solutions, Disha Jute’s single loop bags present a smart, scalable option. These bags are also customizable with printing, color-coded loops, and spout variations to suit specific handling needs.
Disha Jute continues to push the envelope in FIBC innovation with quality, performance, and environmental responsibility at the core of its product range.
To request a quote or explore options, visit: https://dishajute.com
Email: marketing@dishajute.com
Ravi Shankar
+918700370125
https://dishajute.com/single-loop-bag/
