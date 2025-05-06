Disha Jute Launches Durable & Cost-Efficient Single Loop FIBC Bags for Bulk Packaging

Disha Jute and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd. has launched its new range of Single Loop FIBC Bags, designed for efficient bulk material handling. Made from high-quality polypropylene, these bags offer durability, cost-effectiveness, and easy lifting with a single loop. Ideal for industries like agriculture, cement, and chemicals, the bags support heavy loads while being customizable and eco-friendly — making them a smart choice for modern packaging needs.