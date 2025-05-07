The EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium is Returning to National Harbor, MD for Its 12th Iteration
The EOD community will convene this July 16-17 in National Harbor, MD, for DSI’s 12th EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium.
National Harbor, MD, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 2025 Annual EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium will bring together the relevant subject matter experts and solution providers from the DoD, federal government, academia, and industry to drive advancements in the field of explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), counter-improvised explosive devices (C-IED) and countermine operations.
Senior-level speakers will address cutting-edge strategies and solutions that will support the detection, identification, and neutralization of increasingly sophisticated and dynamic explosive threats.
Topics of Discussion Include:
· Enabling Warfighter Protection with Innovative Capabilities
· Mitigating The Evolving Threat: The Public Safety Bomb Technician's Role
· Understanding Energetic and Ordnance Components to Support EOD and C-IED Efforts
· Countering the Range of CBRN and EOD Threats in Multi-Domain Operations
· Developing and Implementing Mitigations to Counter the Growing Threat of IEDs and Increase Resilience Across the Homeland
· Exploring the Evolving Role of Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in Counter-IED and Countermine Missions
2025 agenda and speaker lineup are coming soon. Sponsorship and exhibit opportunities are now available. To secure your organization’s sponsorship, contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org.
Active-duty US military & government employees attend complimentary. For more information and to register, please visit https://countermine.dsigroup.org/.
Contact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://countermine.dsigroup.org/
