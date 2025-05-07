Just Enduring Offers Mother’s Day Support for Grieving Mothers
St. Louis, MO, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mother’s Day is a beautiful celebration held this year on Sunday, May 11, but there are many women who feel left out because they’ve experienced the death of a child. After the heartbreaking loss of their infants, Co-founders Ben and Lara Gillham and Nick and Martha McGeehon started Just Enduring, a nonprofit organization that gives bereaved parents the immediate resources and support they need to navigate their journeys of grief.
“My heart is with every bereaved mom this Mother’s Day,” said Lara Gillham, Co-founder of Just Enduring. “My advice to moms is to take the day as it comes, be gentle with yourself, and do what feels best to you in the moment. It could be celebrating your motherhood, spending a quiet day at home, or doing something in honor of your child. It may even change throughout the day. Just remember that this day is your day, and it’s ok to honor yourself.”
Moms who have lost an only child often feel they are no longer a mom or haven’t done enough to be celebrated on Mother’s Day. Even moms with living children may have complicated emotions. On this day, grieving mothers can feel sad, heartbroken, lonely, isolated, and unworthy.
While celebrating Mother’s Day may look a little different for them, it remains a special day to honor and appreciate a mother's love, care, and sacrifices. Just Enduring offers the following meaningful ways to support grieving mothers.
1. Acknowledge that she is still a mother by wishing her a happy Mother's Day.
2. Send her a handwritten card or her favorite flowers.
3. Listen to her story if she wishes to share, and feel free to speak her child’s name. Many grieving mothers appreciate hearing their child’s name spoken, as it affirms their child is remembered.
4. Encourage self-care through a thoughtful activity, such as a massage, manicure, or lunch outing.
5. Take a picture of something that reminds you of her child and send it to her, letting her know you're thinking of her.
6. Make a donation in her child’s name and let the mother know it was made in their honor.
Just Enduring offers a comprehensive range of resources for bereaved parents. These include:
• A detailed step-by-step guide of what to do,
• A parent’s guide to sibling grief,
• The A Parent Like You program, which connects bereaved parents,
• Counseling resources,
• Books on grief and child loss,
• And much more.
To access these resources and receive support, please visit justenduring.org/resources-for-bereaved-parents/.
About Just Enduring
Just Enduring is a nonprofit organization founded in 2020 by grieving parents and medical professionals that provides grief support to families, friends, and caregivers facing the loss of a child. Through comprehensive resources and a compassionate community, Just Enduring connects bereaved parents, helps families navigate life after child loss, and inspires hope. For more information and access to resources, please visit justenduring.org.
