TEK Brands, LLC Promotes Robert Hafner to VP of Sales
TEK Brands, LLC has promoted Robert Hafner to VP of Sales for AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing Furniture and June Tailor. An industry veteran, Hafner previously led sales growth at Arrow and played a key role in AccuQuilt's expansion. CEO Renee Thomas Jacobs and Chief Brand Officer Lynn Gibney praised his dealer-focused approach and product insight. Hafner will lead sales strategy and dealer programs, debuting new initiatives at the H&H show in Chicago, May 7–9.
Omaha, NE, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TEK Brands, LLC, the parent company of AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing Furniture and June Tailor, has promoted Robert Hafner to VP of Sales for all three of these premier brands that provide furniture, tools and innovative solutions to quilters, sewists and crafters.
Robert is an industry veteran with deep experience in quilting, sewing and omni-channel retail. He came to TEK Brands through their acquisition of Arrow Sewing Furniture, where he led the sales team to robust growth over the past six years. In a small-world twist, Robert came “back home” after the acquisition, as he was the original sales leader who drove AccuQuilt’s explosive Dealer growth from 2014-2018.
TEK Brands, LLC CEO Renee Thomas Jacobs says, “We are incredibly fortunate to have Robert back leading the team and calibrating sales strategy. His firm conviction to look first to creating value and profit for our Dealers is what sets us apart and drives growth for all. Having Robert on our executive team will make a difference as he rolls out new programs for product education, pricing, promotions and store merchandising.”
TEK Brands, LLC Chief Brand and Product Officer Lynn Gibney is delighted to have Robert as a customer advocate for product development. “Robert not only excels at sales, but his deep product knowledge and understanding of customer needs assist my team in developing product enhancements and new solutions.”
Robert is looking forward to growing all three brands. “AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing Furniture and June Tailor together are a winning combination of products that not only enhance our end-consumers’ lives but also deliver joy in every successfully completed project. That joy is what drives our Dealers’ success and our success.”
Robert, Renee, Lynn and the TEK Brands sales team will be at the H&H show in Chicago, May 7-9, to showcase new products and new Dealer programs for all three brands.
About TEK Brands, LLC
TEK Brands, LLC is the parent company of AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing Furniture and June Tailor: three premier brands serving the quilting, sewing and crafting communities. From AccuQuilt’s innovative fabric cutting systems, to Arrow’s ergonomic, high-quality sewing furniture, to June Tailor’s precision tools and time-saving solutions, TEK Brands is dedicated to inspiring creativity and delivering joy through thoughtfully designed products that support makers at every level.
Sarah LePage
262-724-8822
www.accuquilt.com
