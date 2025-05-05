Leveraging Advanced Capability to Fortify Digital Defenses at the 3rd Annual Zero Trust Government Symposium
Defense Strategies Institute’s is pleased to announce the 3rd Annual Zero Trust Government Symposium, taking place on July 9 and 10 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute’s is pleased to announce the 3rd Annual Zero Trust Government Symposium, taking place on July 9 and 10 in National Harbor, MD. The 2025 symposium will gather leaders, experts, and implementers from the DoD, Military Services, USG, Technical Solutions Providers, and Academia to showcase the latest advancements in Zero Trust implementation efforts, highlighting this year’s theme “Leveraging Advanced Capability to Fortify Digital Defenses”.
The DoD has outlined a strategy to reach “target level” zero trust by 2027, focusing on three key methods: assessing current environments, leveraging cloud services, and deploying purpose-built on-premises solutions. Attendees at this Symposium will gain valuable insights into enhancing cybersecurity through Zero Trust architectures, achieving optimal protection levels, and integrating full-spectrum cyberspace operations, all shared by senior leaders and leading experts from across the military, industry, and academia.
The 2025 Zero Trust Government Symposium will feature senior-level speakers including:
-Chris Cleary, Former Principal Cyber Advisor of the Navy (Symposium Moderator)
-Sanjeev “Sonny” Bhagowalia, SES Chief Information Officer, US Customs and Border Patrol
-Dr. Brian Hermann, SES PEO Cyber, Defense Information Systems Agency
-Shery Thomas, SES Chief Technology Officer, MARFORCYBER
-Col Nathan Iven Acting Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, HQ U.S. Space Force
-Terry Kalka Director, Defense Industrial Based Collaborative Information Sharing Environment, DC3
-Scott St Pierre, Navy Director of Enterprise Networks and Cybersecurity, OPNAV N2N6D
-Daryl Haegley, Technical Director, Control Systems Cyber Resilience, Dept. of the Air Force
-Harry Wingo Former Deputy National Cyber Director, Executive Office of the President
Topics to be covered at the Symposium Include:
-Unleashing the Power of Thunderdome: Advancing Zero Trust Network Access to Meet DoD Cybersecurity Priorities
-Spearheading Advancements in National Security Through Cyber Policy Leadership
-Advancing Cyber Efforts Across the Space Force to Ensure Network Security
-Bridging Security Gaps by Integrating Zero Trust Strategies in IT and OT Environments for Enhanced Cybersecurity
-Implementing DHS Zero Trust Strategies to Enhance Our Nation’s Security
-Zero Trust for Critical Energy Infrastructures - How Securing Our Networks Improves Energy Efficiency and Deliverance
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Zero Trust Government Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://zerotrust.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
The DoD has outlined a strategy to reach “target level” zero trust by 2027, focusing on three key methods: assessing current environments, leveraging cloud services, and deploying purpose-built on-premises solutions. Attendees at this Symposium will gain valuable insights into enhancing cybersecurity through Zero Trust architectures, achieving optimal protection levels, and integrating full-spectrum cyberspace operations, all shared by senior leaders and leading experts from across the military, industry, and academia.
The 2025 Zero Trust Government Symposium will feature senior-level speakers including:
-Chris Cleary, Former Principal Cyber Advisor of the Navy (Symposium Moderator)
-Sanjeev “Sonny” Bhagowalia, SES Chief Information Officer, US Customs and Border Patrol
-Dr. Brian Hermann, SES PEO Cyber, Defense Information Systems Agency
-Shery Thomas, SES Chief Technology Officer, MARFORCYBER
-Col Nathan Iven Acting Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, HQ U.S. Space Force
-Terry Kalka Director, Defense Industrial Based Collaborative Information Sharing Environment, DC3
-Scott St Pierre, Navy Director of Enterprise Networks and Cybersecurity, OPNAV N2N6D
-Daryl Haegley, Technical Director, Control Systems Cyber Resilience, Dept. of the Air Force
-Harry Wingo Former Deputy National Cyber Director, Executive Office of the President
Topics to be covered at the Symposium Include:
-Unleashing the Power of Thunderdome: Advancing Zero Trust Network Access to Meet DoD Cybersecurity Priorities
-Spearheading Advancements in National Security Through Cyber Policy Leadership
-Advancing Cyber Efforts Across the Space Force to Ensure Network Security
-Bridging Security Gaps by Integrating Zero Trust Strategies in IT and OT Environments for Enhanced Cybersecurity
-Implementing DHS Zero Trust Strategies to Enhance Our Nation’s Security
-Zero Trust for Critical Energy Infrastructures - How Securing Our Networks Improves Energy Efficiency and Deliverance
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Zero Trust Government Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://zerotrust.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Erica Noreika
201-896-7802
https://zerotrust.dsigroup.org/
Erica Noreika
201-896-7802
https://zerotrust.dsigroup.org/
Categories