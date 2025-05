Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Boise, ID on May 28, 2025

Boise, ID, May 07, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Dr. Temple Grandin, a leading autism spokesperson, scientist, and inventor, shares her personal experiences and challenges in this presentation. She offers vailable insights into autism, emphasizing the importance of different types of thinkers and how young people can foster innovation. Drawing from her own childhood and research, she provides valuable advice on overcoming obstacles and improving quality of life for individuals with autism.Dr. Grandin will share insightful tips on:- Early intervention, therapies, and inclusion in the classroom- Toilet training and puberty- High school, driving a car and college plansDr. Temple Grandin, PhD, is a Professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University. She speaks at conferences nationwide, helping thousands of parents and professionals support individuals with autism, PDD, and related differences. A bestselling author, her works include "Emergence: Labeled Autistic," "Thinking in Pictures," "The Autistic Brain," and "The Loving Push" (co-written with Debra Moore, PhD). She lives in Fort Collins, Colorado.