Fibion G2 Launches as New Tool for Measuring Activity and Sedentary Behavior in Research and Coaching
Jyväskylä, Finland, May 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fibion, a provider of tools for sedentary behavior, physical activity, circadian rhythm, and sleep research, has announced the global release of the Fibion G2, a new wearable device developed for use in scientific and clinical studies, as well as health and fitness programs. The Fibion G2 extends the capabilities of the previous Fibion Research model, incorporating updated features based on feedback from the academic community.
The device provides validated outcome measures including sedentary behavior, physical activity types, and energy expenditure. It also introduces raw data recording and an event marker button, allowing study participants to record relevant contextual events during measurement periods. The design includes biocompatible materials to support long-term wear.
“Fibion G2 reflects the needs expressed by researchers,” said Dr. Arto Pesola, Chief Scientific Officer at Fibion. “The addition of high-resolution raw data, improved wearability, and support for contextual event marking addresses many of the gaps identified in earlier tools. Our aim was to deliver a device that meets modern data collection standards while remaining simple to use.”
Key Features of Fibion G2
Validated activity and sedentary behavior monitoring, including sitting, standing, walking, cycling, and energy expenditure.
16-bit raw data collection, enabling advanced motion analysis and support for detailed research applications.
Event marker button that allows participants to add time-stamped input during data collection.
Flexible wear locations, including thigh, wrist, hip, and chest, to suit different study designs.
Biocompatible housing to enhance user comfort during extended wear.
Fibion-generated participant reports, useful for feedback in research studies, health coaching, and behavior change interventions.
No recurring software license fees, which helps reduce long-term costs for institutions.
The Fibion G2 is intended for use by researchers, clinicians, and health and fitness professionals. It is compatible with studies involving physical activity monitoring, sedentary behavior analysis, sleep positioning, and behavioral interventions. The device supports both longitudinal and cross-sectional study designs, and data can be accessed through Fibion’s reporting tools or exported for custom analysis.
Availability
Fibion G2 is now available for institutions and professionals globally. Additional product information, technical specifications, and demo requests can be found on the Fibion website.
Media Contact:
Dr. Olli Tikkanen, CEO
Fibion Oy
Phone: +41782105287
Email: @olli.tikkanen@fibion.com
Website: https://web.fibion.com/
The device provides validated outcome measures including sedentary behavior, physical activity types, and energy expenditure. It also introduces raw data recording and an event marker button, allowing study participants to record relevant contextual events during measurement periods. The design includes biocompatible materials to support long-term wear.
“Fibion G2 reflects the needs expressed by researchers,” said Dr. Arto Pesola, Chief Scientific Officer at Fibion. “The addition of high-resolution raw data, improved wearability, and support for contextual event marking addresses many of the gaps identified in earlier tools. Our aim was to deliver a device that meets modern data collection standards while remaining simple to use.”
Key Features of Fibion G2
Validated activity and sedentary behavior monitoring, including sitting, standing, walking, cycling, and energy expenditure.
16-bit raw data collection, enabling advanced motion analysis and support for detailed research applications.
Event marker button that allows participants to add time-stamped input during data collection.
Flexible wear locations, including thigh, wrist, hip, and chest, to suit different study designs.
Biocompatible housing to enhance user comfort during extended wear.
Fibion-generated participant reports, useful for feedback in research studies, health coaching, and behavior change interventions.
No recurring software license fees, which helps reduce long-term costs for institutions.
The Fibion G2 is intended for use by researchers, clinicians, and health and fitness professionals. It is compatible with studies involving physical activity monitoring, sedentary behavior analysis, sleep positioning, and behavioral interventions. The device supports both longitudinal and cross-sectional study designs, and data can be accessed through Fibion’s reporting tools or exported for custom analysis.
Availability
Fibion G2 is now available for institutions and professionals globally. Additional product information, technical specifications, and demo requests can be found on the Fibion website.
Media Contact:
Dr. Olli Tikkanen, CEO
Fibion Oy
Phone: +41782105287
Email: @olli.tikkanen@fibion.com
Website: https://web.fibion.com/
Contact
FibionIncContact
Olli Tikkanen
+41782105287
https://web.fibion.com/
Olli Tikkanen
+41782105287
https://web.fibion.com/
Categories