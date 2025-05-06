BridgePath Prep and Founder Dr. Marla Friedman Lead the Way as Homeschooling Booms Nationwide
Palm Beach Gardens, FL, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As homeschooling rates continue to rise across the United States, BridgePath Prep, founded and led by Dr. Marla Friedman, is making homeschooling during high school easier for families. A former homeschool parent, college professor and director of a high school business and entrepreneurship program, Dr. Friedman brings decades of hands-on educational leadership to the forefront of the modern homeschooling movement.
Dr. Friedman’s career has uniquely positioned her to understand both high school and college-level academic expectations. In addition to leading high school initiatives, she taught dual-enrolled students at a state college, where many of her students were homeschoolers balancing high school completion with early college coursework. This direct experience with academically ambitious, non-traditional students shaped the vision for BridgePath Prep: a platform that acts as guidance counselor for homeschool families.
“Families today want more than just curriculum, they want a clear path to success and the right answers when they have questions,” says Dr. Friedman. “BridgePath Prep provides the blueprint, encouragement, answers they need to confidently guide their teens through high school toward college, career, or entrepreneurial futures.”
BridgePath Prep offers a range of much needed services, including customized curriculum planning, transcript development, college and career readiness support, and a private online community for collaboration and connection with other BridgePath homeschool families.
The goal at BridgePath is to ensure families not only meet the academic requirements for the next steps after high school, but also to help homeschooled kids develop resilience, critical thinking, independence, and strong social skills. All needed for long-term success in life. The platform integrates both traditional best practices and forward-thinking innovations, all delivered with a personal touch that distinguishes BridgePath Prep from other resources and tools in the homeschool industry.
As homeschooling transforms the educational landscape, BridgePath Prep is leading the way. They are helping families bridge the gap between high school homeschooling and the next steps in life after high school.
Bridgepath Prep is offering free membership to the BridgePath Connect Community for the first 100 members. Click here to join.
For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:
BridgePath Prep
954-648-9724
drmarlaf@bridgepathprep.com
