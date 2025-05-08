Webcongress Ecuador 2025: Transforming the Professional Landscape Through Artificial Intelligence
Ecuador’s First Lady, Ms. Lavinia Valbonesi, will be promoting her ANA initiative at WebCongress Ecuador 2025 will be held on May 20 and 21 at the Quorum Convention Center in Quito, establishing itself as the ideal platform to address these challenges under the theme “Future Ready.” This leading international event in Latin America will bring together top experts from major global tech companies to present innovative strategies and practical tools for adapting to the digital age.
Quito, Ecuador, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the world in countless ways, including the workplace — and Ecuador is no exception. Automation and emerging technologies are changing how we work, potentially leading to the disappearance of certain jobs, particularly those that are repetitive or routine. While challenges lie ahead, this new labor landscape also presents significant opportunities for growth and development.
A joint study conducted by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the World Bank warns that between 26% and 38% of formal jobs in Latin America could be affected by generative AI. In Ecuador, it is estimated that 2.28 million jobs —equivalent to 27% of the workforce — are at “risk” of automation. However, certain professions are expected to remain resilient despite the AI boom, including medical and nursing professionals, electricians and plumbers, business and legal strategists, investigative journalists, and cleaning staff.
AI adoption in Ecuador is noteworthy; however, it underscores the urgent need for workers to upskill in order to meet evolving job market demands. Experts emphasize that while AI boosts productivity by automating repetitive tasks, it also brings uncertainty to workers, who must now acquire new skills or risk losing their jobs.
In response to this evolving reality, WebCongress Ecuador 2025 will be held on May 20 and 21 at the Quorum Convention Center in Quito, establishing itself as the ideal platform to address these challenges under the theme “Future Ready.” This leading international event in Latin America will bring together top experts from major global tech companies to present innovative strategies and practical tools for adapting to the digital age.
Over the course of two days, attendees will participate in keynote sessions, specialized workshops, and entrepreneurial competitions covering essential topics such as:
Artificial Intelligence applied to key industries
Digital Transformation and Data Analytics
Security, Ethics, and Privacy in digital environments
Startup Culture and Emerging Opportunities
Confirmed speakers include industry leaders from companies such as Google, YouTube, TikTok, Microsoft, LinkedIn, and Worldcoin, who will share actionable insights and effective strategies for integrating AI into Ecuador’s workforce.
More than just a showcase of the latest tech trends, WebCongress Ecuador seeks to equip companies, professionals, and entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools necessary to successfully navigate AI-driven changes. The event will also foster a prime networking environment, facilitating strategic connections between tech leaders, innovative brands, and emerging startups. Notably, Ecuador’s First Lady, Ms. Lavinia Valbonesi, will also be present, promoting her ANA initiative.
WebCongress 2025 is a must-attend event for all who are concerned about the future of work in Ecuador and are ready to turn the challenges of Artificial Intelligence into powerful opportunities for growth.
Contact
WebCongressContact
Karina Burgos
+593 99 110 2887
https://www.webcongress.com/ecuador
You can request for exclusive interview with our keynote speaker, or just a media pass.
