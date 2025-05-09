Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Fitzgerald Enterprises and Pioneers Operations
Overland Park, KS, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Fitzgerald Enterprises (“Fitzgerald”) and Pioneers Operations (“Pioneers”).
Fitzgerald Enterprises is a leading healthcare staffing and recruiting firm specializing in interim and permanent placements for executive and clinical roles at healthcare organizations in the US. The company was established in 2004 after the owner acquired a spun-off medical staffing division, American Consultants. Michael Fitzgerald’s strategy was to improve healthcare staffing and expeditiously deliver exceptional talent to their healthcare organization clients.
Pioneers Operations is a technology-based staffing solutions provider dedicated to connecting forward-thinking companies with the brightest early-career professionals. They believe in empowering the next generation of talent and the organizations that will help them flourish.
“We became aware right away that Mike had a business that buyers loved. His reputation in a fast-growing industry sector made it easy to find interested buyers. Once he talked with Leo at Pioneers and heard about their vision for the business, it became a great fit. We are confident that their strategy and cutting-edge technology will propel them to the forefront of a quickly changing landscape in the staffing world.” – Kevin Barrett, Transaction Director, Benchmark International
