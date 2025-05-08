Clover Market Returns to Bryn Mawr May 18 for Its Only Spring Main Line Date
Award-winning Market brings 90+ handmade and vintage vendors, food trucks, and more to downtown Bryn Mawr.
Bryn Mawr, PA, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The award-winning Clover Market pops up in Bryn Mawr, in the heart of the Main Line, on Sunday, May 18 from 10 AM to 4 PM. The Market will feature over 90 carefully curated vendors offering a standout selection of handmade and vintage goods, plus a full lineup of food trucks, live music, and free kids’ activities including crafts and face painting.
Located all along N. Bryn Mawr Ave. in the center of the business district, the Market will transform the street into a vibrant marketplace featuring unique finds, live performances, and local eats. Parking is available in the adjacent Station Lot at 7 N. Bryn Mawr Ave, as well as in other nearby lots and on-street spaces throughout town. A full list of options and a parking map are available on the event website.
Highlights of the Bryn Mawr Market include a large food lineup featuring Babalouie BBQ, Dos Hermanos Tacos, Philly Hots, Surf and Turf Truck, Flour & Oats Artisan Cookies, Honey Bear Ice Cream, Many Hands Coffee, and Philly Lemonade.
Live music from Hake & Jarema will take place from 12–3 PM, and children can enjoy free crafts and face painting throughout the day. Visitors are also encouraged to explore the shops and restaurants around the Market space and up and down Lancaster Ave.
This season marks Clover Market’s 16th year of operation, and its continued popularity speaks to the quality and diversity of its vendors. Recognized with honors such as “Best of Philly” and “Best of the Main Line,” Clover Market remains a top destination for those who love to shop small and local.
“The Main Line is where Clover Market began, so it always feels like a homecoming when we come back to our roots here. We’re looking forward to seeing old friends and new as we come together to support these small, independent makers and collectors,” says Janet Long, Founder.
The 340 total vendors participating in 2025 were selected from a record-breaking applicant pool, which also includes 80 first-time participants over the course of the year.
Following this event, the Market will finish the spring outdoor season on June 1 in Kennett Square (in the large lot at 600 S. Broad Street) with a new food and vendor lineup. After a summer break, the fall outdoor Market season will kick off on September 7 in Chestnut Hill, PA.
For more information — including the vendor gallery, food lineup, parking details, and customer FAQs — visit the Clover Market website or follow along on social media at @clovermarket. The Market is produced in Bryn Mawr in partnership with the Bryn Mawr Business Association and Lower Merion Township.
About Clover Market:
Founded in 2010, Clover Market is a seasonal open-air market featuring a curated selection of handmade and vintage goods. With multiple locations across the greater Philadelphia area, Clover Market has become a go-to destination for shoppers seeking unique, high-quality items while supporting small, independent businesses.
Located all along N. Bryn Mawr Ave. in the center of the business district, the Market will transform the street into a vibrant marketplace featuring unique finds, live performances, and local eats. Parking is available in the adjacent Station Lot at 7 N. Bryn Mawr Ave, as well as in other nearby lots and on-street spaces throughout town. A full list of options and a parking map are available on the event website.
Highlights of the Bryn Mawr Market include a large food lineup featuring Babalouie BBQ, Dos Hermanos Tacos, Philly Hots, Surf and Turf Truck, Flour & Oats Artisan Cookies, Honey Bear Ice Cream, Many Hands Coffee, and Philly Lemonade.
Live music from Hake & Jarema will take place from 12–3 PM, and children can enjoy free crafts and face painting throughout the day. Visitors are also encouraged to explore the shops and restaurants around the Market space and up and down Lancaster Ave.
This season marks Clover Market’s 16th year of operation, and its continued popularity speaks to the quality and diversity of its vendors. Recognized with honors such as “Best of Philly” and “Best of the Main Line,” Clover Market remains a top destination for those who love to shop small and local.
“The Main Line is where Clover Market began, so it always feels like a homecoming when we come back to our roots here. We’re looking forward to seeing old friends and new as we come together to support these small, independent makers and collectors,” says Janet Long, Founder.
The 340 total vendors participating in 2025 were selected from a record-breaking applicant pool, which also includes 80 first-time participants over the course of the year.
Following this event, the Market will finish the spring outdoor season on June 1 in Kennett Square (in the large lot at 600 S. Broad Street) with a new food and vendor lineup. After a summer break, the fall outdoor Market season will kick off on September 7 in Chestnut Hill, PA.
For more information — including the vendor gallery, food lineup, parking details, and customer FAQs — visit the Clover Market website or follow along on social media at @clovermarket. The Market is produced in Bryn Mawr in partnership with the Bryn Mawr Business Association and Lower Merion Township.
About Clover Market:
Founded in 2010, Clover Market is a seasonal open-air market featuring a curated selection of handmade and vintage goods. With multiple locations across the greater Philadelphia area, Clover Market has become a go-to destination for shoppers seeking unique, high-quality items while supporting small, independent businesses.
Contact
Clover MarketContact
J. Long
www.theclovermarket.com
Please use email
J. Long
www.theclovermarket.com
Please use email
Categories