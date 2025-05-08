Mohammad A. Jallaq Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Grove City, OH, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mohamad A. Jallaq of Grove City, Ohio has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his exceptional contributions and achievements in the fields of consulting and business development. He was also selected for this accolade in 2024, making this the second consecutive year he has received the prestigious honor. Winners of this award are recognized for their achievements, credentials, contributions, and longevity in their chosen fields. They are dedicated and have worked hard to reach the pinnacle of their careers.
About Mohamad A. Jallaq
Mohamad A. Jallaq is the owner of Ohio Management and Consulting Services located in Columbus, Ohio. The company provides consulting services and facilitates real estate investments. With over three decades of experience in the fields of management consulting and business development, Jallaq has led numerous companies to success.
A serial entrepreneur, Jallaq was previously a restaurant owner, owner and operator of Auto Express West, as well as Westside Auto Group. He also managed two dental offices. In addition, he played a key role in developing real estate properties and corporations and served as a fund manager and principal investor for Mid-Ohio Universal Investments.
Jallaq was honored as the Man of the Year for Palestine by the Sayidat Al Arth Organization in 2017. He has also received a Certificate of Achievement from the Southern Poverty Law Center, an NRCC Congressional Medal of Distinction in 2008, Community Service Award in 2006, Republican Gold Medal Award in 2003 and Wall Street Businessman of the Year Award in 2000. In addition to his current honor, Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide selected him for its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, recently.
Actively involved in his community, Jallaq serves as a leader for the Jordanian and Palestinian people. He has been involved with the Arab American Institute, UNICEF, National Republican Congressional Committee, and House Majority Trust's President's Dinner. A member of the Federalist Society, Jallaq has also served as the president and founder of the Prince Al Hussein Ben Abdallah II Cultural Club, president of the Ohio Chapter of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee and vice president of the Arab Americans of Central Ohio.
Mohammed received his B.S. in Business from The Ohio State University. When he is not working, he enjoys traveling, flying, and swimming.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Mohamad A. Jallaq
Mohamad A. Jallaq is the owner of Ohio Management and Consulting Services located in Columbus, Ohio. The company provides consulting services and facilitates real estate investments. With over three decades of experience in the fields of management consulting and business development, Jallaq has led numerous companies to success.
A serial entrepreneur, Jallaq was previously a restaurant owner, owner and operator of Auto Express West, as well as Westside Auto Group. He also managed two dental offices. In addition, he played a key role in developing real estate properties and corporations and served as a fund manager and principal investor for Mid-Ohio Universal Investments.
Jallaq was honored as the Man of the Year for Palestine by the Sayidat Al Arth Organization in 2017. He has also received a Certificate of Achievement from the Southern Poverty Law Center, an NRCC Congressional Medal of Distinction in 2008, Community Service Award in 2006, Republican Gold Medal Award in 2003 and Wall Street Businessman of the Year Award in 2000. In addition to his current honor, Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide selected him for its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, recently.
Actively involved in his community, Jallaq serves as a leader for the Jordanian and Palestinian people. He has been involved with the Arab American Institute, UNICEF, National Republican Congressional Committee, and House Majority Trust's President's Dinner. A member of the Federalist Society, Jallaq has also served as the president and founder of the Prince Al Hussein Ben Abdallah II Cultural Club, president of the Ohio Chapter of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee and vice president of the Arab Americans of Central Ohio.
Mohammed received his B.S. in Business from The Ohio State University. When he is not working, he enjoys traveling, flying, and swimming.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Categories