New Poll Shows High Rates of Employee Burnout Amid Concerns Over Politics and Personal Finances
Mind Share Partners, the leading national nonprofit on workplace mental health, today released its fourth biennial survey in partnership with Qualtrics that measures how U.S. employees view their mental health. The organization gauged how mental well-being was faring amid today’s financial and political uncertainty.
San Francisco, CA, May 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The biennial survey by Mind Share Partners also finds when workplaces invest in mental health initiatives, those efforts are effective.
Mind Share Partners, the leading national nonprofit on workplace mental health, today released its fourth biennial survey in partnership with Qualtrics that measures how U.S. employees view their mental health. The organization gauged how mental well-being was faring amid today’s financial and political uncertainty.
“The key message from our poll is that mental health isn’t great in U.S. workplaces,” said Morey Riodan, CEO of Mind Share Partners. “But at those companies trying to improve the mental health and well-being of their teams, their efforts are working. Our message is: keep going and keep investing in mental health and well-being programs.”
In partnership with Qualtrics, Mind Share Partners surveyed 1,153 full-time employees from March 20 - April 15, 2025.
“Leaders can support employees and alleviate some of the stress and anxiety by reducing uncertainty, providing guardrails and training, and breaking long-term goals into smaller, more manageable ones,” said Dr. Benjamin Granger, Chief Workplace Psychologist at Qualtrics. “With open communication led by both executives and employees, leaders can earn the trust of workers and build a strong, supportive employee culture."
Key findings
While mental health challenges among employees vary in degree, the problem is widespread.
The vast majority (90%) of U.S. workers experienced some level of a mental health challenge—most commonly burnout, depression, and anxiety.
More than 50% experienced “moderate to severe” levels of burnout, depression, or anxiety.
People cited top stressors as U.S. politics (43%), global events (42%), and personal finances (37%).
The good news: Investing in mental health pays off in employee healthcare costs and retention.
Employees who work at a company that supports their mental health are twice as likely to report they didn’t experience burnout and depression. They’re also three times more likely to trust their company and intend to stay there for two years or longer.
48% have left jobs for mental health reasons and 57% say a company supporting mental health is “very” or “extremely important” when job searching.
Employees at companies still committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion had a better relationship to work, less stigma, and higher trust in their organization.
Stigma in the workplace remains concerning.
46% worry about losing their job if they were to talk about their mental health at work.
While half are comfortable talking about their mental health at work, half wish they could talk more openly about it.
In the full report, Mind Share Partners provides strategic guidance for employers looking to improve workers’ mental health.
Get the report at www.mindsharepartners.org/2025-mental-health-at-work-report
Mind Share Partners, the leading national nonprofit on workplace mental health, today released its fourth biennial survey in partnership with Qualtrics that measures how U.S. employees view their mental health. The organization gauged how mental well-being was faring amid today’s financial and political uncertainty.
“The key message from our poll is that mental health isn’t great in U.S. workplaces,” said Morey Riodan, CEO of Mind Share Partners. “But at those companies trying to improve the mental health and well-being of their teams, their efforts are working. Our message is: keep going and keep investing in mental health and well-being programs.”
In partnership with Qualtrics, Mind Share Partners surveyed 1,153 full-time employees from March 20 - April 15, 2025.
“Leaders can support employees and alleviate some of the stress and anxiety by reducing uncertainty, providing guardrails and training, and breaking long-term goals into smaller, more manageable ones,” said Dr. Benjamin Granger, Chief Workplace Psychologist at Qualtrics. “With open communication led by both executives and employees, leaders can earn the trust of workers and build a strong, supportive employee culture."
Key findings
While mental health challenges among employees vary in degree, the problem is widespread.
The vast majority (90%) of U.S. workers experienced some level of a mental health challenge—most commonly burnout, depression, and anxiety.
More than 50% experienced “moderate to severe” levels of burnout, depression, or anxiety.
People cited top stressors as U.S. politics (43%), global events (42%), and personal finances (37%).
The good news: Investing in mental health pays off in employee healthcare costs and retention.
Employees who work at a company that supports their mental health are twice as likely to report they didn’t experience burnout and depression. They’re also three times more likely to trust their company and intend to stay there for two years or longer.
48% have left jobs for mental health reasons and 57% say a company supporting mental health is “very” or “extremely important” when job searching.
Employees at companies still committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion had a better relationship to work, less stigma, and higher trust in their organization.
Stigma in the workplace remains concerning.
46% worry about losing their job if they were to talk about their mental health at work.
While half are comfortable talking about their mental health at work, half wish they could talk more openly about it.
In the full report, Mind Share Partners provides strategic guidance for employers looking to improve workers’ mental health.
Get the report at www.mindsharepartners.org/2025-mental-health-at-work-report
Contact
Mind Share PartnersContact
Nina Tomaro
(216) 352-4739
www.mindsharepartners.org
Nina Tomaro
(216) 352-4739
www.mindsharepartners.org
Categories