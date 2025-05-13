Reliable Parts and Automatic Appliance Parts Join Forces as Reliable Parts to Expand Midwest Service
Acquisition provides deeper and broader inventory and enhanced support.
Dallas, TX, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Reliable Parts, a leading North American distributor of appliance parts, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Automatic Appliance Parts, uniting two trusted distributors to deliver greater value to the appliance service industry. This transition enhances inventory, systems, and service capabilities to better support customers nationwide.
With new locations in the Chicago metropolitan area and Rockford, Reliable Parts now offers 31 locations and eight distribution centers across the U.S. The new facilities provide expanded next day service to the upper Midwest.
“We are delighted to welcome Brian Cassidy and the Automatic Appliance Parts team to Reliable Parts. The combination of our values and experiences allows us to offer a broader and deeper range of products and services” states Tom Brooker, CEO of Reliable Parts.
Brian Cassidy, General Manager of Automatic Appliance Parts, is excited to join the Reliable Parts team and states “the acquisition will provide industry-leading parts, data analytics and sourcing opportunities to a customer base that has been built over 57 years in Chicagoland, Rockford, Wisconsin and the greater Midwest. Leadership teams from both companies are committed to providing existing Automatic Appliance customers with a comfortable transition to the Reliable Parts ecosystem.”
These expanded offerings are available immediately, helping technicians, retailers, and homeowners access genuine parts faster and more efficiently.
About Reliable Parts
Reliable Parts serves North America with Factory Authorized Replacement Appliance and Consumer Electronic Parts & Accessories since 1933 and has evolved into one of the largest appliance parts and electronics parts distributors in North America. The United States market is served by eight Distribution Centers and 23 branch locations. The Canadian market is served by five Distribution Centers and 21 branch locations. Visit Reliable Parts online at www.reliableparts.com.
