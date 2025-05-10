Flexi-View Lending Closes $7.3M Multifamily Acquisition Loan in Augusta, Georgia
Los Angeles, CA, May 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Flexi-View Lending is proud to announce the successful closing of a $7,300,000 loan for the acquisition of a multifamily property in Augusta, Georgia. The deal, originated by Jesse Low, CEO and Owner of Flexi-View Lending, was executed in an expedited timeframe, closing in just 20 days.
The loan features a competitive interest-only structure with the following terms:
Loan Amount: $7,300,000
Term: 24 months
Interest Rate: 9.55%
Amortization: Interest Only
Loan-to-Value (LTV): 60%
Recourse: Non-recourse
Prepayment Penalty: None
“This deal showcases our commitment to providing fast, flexible financing solutions that meet the needs of today’s real estate investors,” said Jesse Low. “Closing a multifamily acquisition loan of this size within 20 days speaks to both the efficiency of our team and the trust our clients place in Flexi-View Lending.”
The property acquisition reflects growing investor interest in secondary markets like Augusta, which continue to demonstrate solid multifamily performance and long-term growth potential.
Flexi-View Lending continues to specialize in customized lending solutions for real estate acquisitions, offering speed, transparency, and a client-focused approach.
The loan features a competitive interest-only structure with the following terms:
Loan Amount: $7,300,000
Term: 24 months
Interest Rate: 9.55%
Amortization: Interest Only
Loan-to-Value (LTV): 60%
Recourse: Non-recourse
Prepayment Penalty: None
“This deal showcases our commitment to providing fast, flexible financing solutions that meet the needs of today’s real estate investors,” said Jesse Low. “Closing a multifamily acquisition loan of this size within 20 days speaks to both the efficiency of our team and the trust our clients place in Flexi-View Lending.”
The property acquisition reflects growing investor interest in secondary markets like Augusta, which continue to demonstrate solid multifamily performance and long-term growth potential.
Flexi-View Lending continues to specialize in customized lending solutions for real estate acquisitions, offering speed, transparency, and a client-focused approach.
Contact
Flexi-View LendingContact
Jesse Low
209-782-8062
www.flexi-viewlending
Jesse Low
209-782-8062
www.flexi-viewlending
Categories