Flexi-View Lending Closes $7.3M Multifamily Acquisition Loan in Augusta, Georgia

Los Angeles, CA, May 10, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Flexi-View Lending is proud to announce the successful closing of a $7,300,000 loan for the acquisition of a multifamily property in Augusta, Georgia. The deal, originated by Jesse Low, CEO and Owner of Flexi-View Lending, was executed in an expedited timeframe, closing in just 20 days.The loan features a competitive interest-only structure with the following terms:Loan Amount: $7,300,000Term: 24 monthsInterest Rate: 9.55%Amortization: Interest OnlyLoan-to-Value (LTV): 60%Recourse: Non-recoursePrepayment Penalty: None“This deal showcases our commitment to providing fast, flexible financing solutions that meet the needs of today’s real estate investors,” said Jesse Low. “Closing a multifamily acquisition loan of this size within 20 days speaks to both the efficiency of our team and the trust our clients place in Flexi-View Lending.”The property acquisition reflects growing investor interest in secondary markets like Augusta, which continue to demonstrate solid multifamily performance and long-term growth potential.Flexi-View Lending continues to specialize in customized lending solutions for real estate acquisitions, offering speed, transparency, and a client-focused approach.