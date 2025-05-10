Discover Exclusive Business Perks at RX Japan’s International Jewellery Kobe 2025
Kobe, Japan, May 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RX Japan's International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) 2025 trade show is scheduled to take place from May 15-17 at the Kobe International Exhibition Hall. Building on its reputation as one of the premier events in the global jewellery industry, IJK 2025 will deliver exclusive business opportunities and perks for both exhibitors and visitors.
This year's event is set to be a beneficial gathering where industry professionals can explore new avenues for growth, establish valuable connections, and gain insights into the latest trends and innovations.
Visitors can take full advantage of the show’s networking tools and services including pre-scheduled business meetings, VIP visitor programme for executives and managers, access to VIP lounges, express entry, and more.
IJK 2025 offers business potential for all attendees. With over 460 exhibitors showcasing 880,000 products, the event provides a platform for connecting with key suppliers and manufacturers. Attendees can engage in sample product negotiations and make on-the-spot bulk purchases, catering to various business needs.
Additionally, IJK 2025 will host seminars aimed at improving shop sales, conducted exclusively in Japanese. These seminars will cover a range of topics, providing valuable insights and strategies to enhance business performance.
For more information on the seminar schedule, visit https://www.ijt.jp/kobe/ja-jp/seminar.html.
Product Categories and Exhibitors
With participation from various countries and thousands of international buyers and exhibitors, IJK 2025 stands as a gateway for global jewellery sourcing and business development. The exhibition will feature a diverse array of jewellery categories, including:
Fine Jewellery: A showcase of craftsmanship and luxurious designs
Pearls: Highlighting the elegance and timeless beauty of pearls
Gold: Displaying the allure of gold jewellery
These categories will be represented by leading exhibitors from around the world, ensuring a comprehensive and high-quality selection for all attendees.
The World of Pearls
Explore one of the largest pearl showcases in Japan.
Pearl Varieties: Akoya, South Sea, Freshwater, Mabe, Conch & Keshi
Products: Loose pearls and finished pearl jewellery
Gemstones Galore
A dedicated zone for buyers seeking rarity in gemstone collections.
Precious Stones – Emeralds, sapphires, rubies
Semi-Precious & Rare Gems – Tourmalines, corals, jades
Signature Craftsmanship – Unique designs from top brands
Discover Jewellery-Related Products
IJK goes beyond finished jewellery, offering a wide array of products essential for every aspect of the jewellery business:
Jewellery-Making Tools, Packaging & Materials
Jewellery-Making Tools & Equipment – Discover precision technology from top brands
Packaging & Display – High-quality cases, branding solutions, and in-store presentation tools
Materials & Accessories – Clasps, chains, and intricate findings
Inspection & Certification Services – Expert services for quality assurance
Both exhibitors and visitors will have the opportunity to network and forge connections, enhancing their presence in the international jewellery market.
"We are thrilled to host International Jewellery Kobe 2025, an event that brings together the finest jewellery industry players from around the world. This is a unique opportunity for attendees to utiliise their business potential through trade and networking over the three days of the exhibition," said Mr. Yoshihito Waki, IJK Show Director.
Register today and experience the full potential of IJK 2025. Visit https://bit.ly/429nSaR for more information.
Contact
Natsuko Shiraishi
+81-3-6739-4103
https://www.ijt.jp/kobe/en-gb.html
