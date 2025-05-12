Nectar Joins Paycor Marketplace as Integrated Tech Partner to Elevate Employee Recognition and Culture
Lehi, UT, May 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As one of Paycor’s integrated tech partners, Nectar is now featured in the Paycor Marketplace, making it easier than ever for HR leaders to seamlessly connect recognition with their existing HR tools.
This strategic partnership brings together two purpose-driven companies committed to empowering mid-market organizations with innovative tools to engage, recognize, and retain their most valuable asset — their people.
“Don’t leave rewards and recognition to luck! Create a culture your team will love with Nectar, one of Paycor’s integrated tech partners,” said Paycor’s team. “Nectar empowers HR to recognize employees and offer redeemable rewards, customized to reflect company culture and employee preferences.”
The integration offers Paycor customers a seamless way to implement meaningful recognition programs that boost morale, reinforce company values, and drive employee engagement — all without adding extra administrative overhead.
“Paycor is a perfect partner for Nectar. We both wake up every day to serve our mid-market customers with overlapping demographics,” said Trevor Larson, CEO of Nectar. “We’ve served Paycor customers for years and are thrilled to continue doing so at an accelerated pace! Really excited to officially announce the partnership and our joining of their marketplace. Check it out on the Marketplace today!”
Through this partnership, Paycor users can now effortlessly connect to Nectar’s platform to create recognition moments that matter — from shoutouts to points-based rewards, all aligned with a company's unique culture and values.
About Nectar
Nectar is an employee recognition and rewards platform that uses AI to power culture intelligence, helping organizations thrive. By making recognition simple and accessible, Nectar fosters connected and vibrant workplace cultures. The platform enables organizations to celebrate daily wins, reinforce core values, and offer meaningful rewards — all in one place. Learn more at nectarhr.com.
Contact
NectarContact
Peyton Walbeck
480-924-2045
nectarhr.com
