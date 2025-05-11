WELLFIT Launches ProSeries 4.0HP Foldable Treadmill: Powerful, Smart, and Built for Home Fitness
WELLFIT, a premium home fitness brand, announces the official launch of the ProSeries 4.0HP Foldable Treadmill, engineered for high-performance training in compact spaces. Designed with modern households in mind, this treadmill blends commercial-grade power with space-saving convenience and smart connectivity.
New York, NY, May 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Engineered for Everyday Athletes
The WELLFIT ProSeries treadmill is powered by a durable 4.0HP quiet motor that supports users up to 400 lbs, with speeds ranging from 0.6 to 8.7 mph. The automatic incline system (0–15%) simulates real-world terrain and intensifies calorie burn, while the adjustable handrails (33"–46") make it suitable for users of various heights.
“We built the ProSeries to meet the needs of today’s home fitness users—serious performance, minimal setup, and smart integrations that make every run count,” said Jun Li, Product Director at WELLFIT.
Smart Features for Connected Fitness
App-Compatible: Syncs with the WELLFIT App and platforms like Kinomap and Apple Health.
Pre-Assembled: Ships 95% pre-installed; setup takes under 10 minutes.
Compact & Foldable: Easy to fold, roll, and store. Ideal for home, apartment, or office use.
Safety-First Design: Grounded plug and reinforced frame ensure stability and electrical safety.
Availability & Purchase
The WELLFIT ProSeries 4.0HP Foldable Treadmill is now available on Amazon for $1,099.99 (MSRP: $1,299.99).
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F2N2WBJ3
About WELLFIT
WELLFIT is a U.S.-based smart fitness brand focused on delivering high-quality, intuitive equipment for home use. Blending performance, innovation, and elegant design, WELLFIT helps users build sustainable fitness habits—anytime, anywhere.
Media Contact:
Ethan Cooper
dreamer@uswellfit.com
+1 7135890078
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F2N2WBJ3?th=1
The WELLFIT ProSeries treadmill is powered by a durable 4.0HP quiet motor that supports users up to 400 lbs, with speeds ranging from 0.6 to 8.7 mph. The automatic incline system (0–15%) simulates real-world terrain and intensifies calorie burn, while the adjustable handrails (33"–46") make it suitable for users of various heights.
“We built the ProSeries to meet the needs of today’s home fitness users—serious performance, minimal setup, and smart integrations that make every run count,” said Jun Li, Product Director at WELLFIT.
Smart Features for Connected Fitness
App-Compatible: Syncs with the WELLFIT App and platforms like Kinomap and Apple Health.
Pre-Assembled: Ships 95% pre-installed; setup takes under 10 minutes.
Compact & Foldable: Easy to fold, roll, and store. Ideal for home, apartment, or office use.
Safety-First Design: Grounded plug and reinforced frame ensure stability and electrical safety.
Availability & Purchase
The WELLFIT ProSeries 4.0HP Foldable Treadmill is now available on Amazon for $1,099.99 (MSRP: $1,299.99).
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F2N2WBJ3
About WELLFIT
WELLFIT is a U.S.-based smart fitness brand focused on delivering high-quality, intuitive equipment for home use. Blending performance, innovation, and elegant design, WELLFIT helps users build sustainable fitness habits—anytime, anywhere.
Media Contact:
Ethan Cooper
dreamer@uswellfit.com
+1 7135890078
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F2N2WBJ3?th=1
Contact
WELLFITContact
Ethan Cooper
315-740-0666
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F2N2WBJ3
Ethan Cooper
315-740-0666
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F2N2WBJ3
Categories