WELLFIT Launches ProSeries 4.0HP Foldable Treadmill: Powerful, Smart, and Built for Home Fitness

WELLFIT, a premium home fitness brand, announces the official launch of the ProSeries 4.0HP Foldable Treadmill, engineered for high-performance training in compact spaces. Designed with modern households in mind, this treadmill blends commercial-grade power with space-saving convenience and smart connectivity.