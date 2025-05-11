Kegco Unveils Innovative Dispensing Solutions and Expands Presence in Convenience Retail
Kegco debuts innovative dispensing systems at the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show, including its new hot-and-cold Kegerator Vending Machine, ADA-compliant V32ADA, and compact SC-70 countertop unit. These product launches mark Kegco’s strategic move into the growing convenience retail market.
San Diego, CA, May 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kegco to Exhibit at The National Restaurant Association Show, May 17-20, 2025.
Kegco, a leader in beverage dispensing solutions, will showcase its products at the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show. As an exhibitor at the Show, an event that will bring together nearly 55,000 foodservice professionals from 107 different countries and represent over 900 product categories, Kegco will announce the launch of several new products and a strategic expansion into the convenience retail.
Among the key innovations is Kegco's highly anticipated Kegerator Vending Machine, equipped with a groundbreaking feature: the ability to dispense both hot and cold beverages simultaneously from the same unit. "Our vending machines have gained steady popularity over the past few years," said Craig Costanzo, President of Kegco. "The addition of hot beverage dispensing is a direct response to customer demand and sets a new standard in versatility."
In addition, Kegco is launching the V32ADA, an ADA-compliant kegerator designed with a uniquely low 31-inch cabinet height. Ideal for office spaces and mini-markets, the V32ADA accommodates one full-size keg or up to three 5-gallon kegs. "With accessibility at the forefront, we aimed to develop the most compact, fully ADA-compliant kegerator on the market," added Costanzo.
Kegco also introduces the SC-70 (HK-56), a compact, commercial-grade, countertop kegerator featuring three taps and a slim 17-inch width. Engineered for mini-markets and retail environments, the SC-70 dispenses directly from Bag-in-Box (BIB) containers, which are stored neatly within the unit.
These innovations align with Kegco’s strategic expansion into the convenience retail segment, where demand continues to rise for space-saving, high-performance beverage systems. In addition to the newly introduced solutions, Kegco’s existing product line remains a strong fit for this market. Key offerings include the countertop HK-46 mini kegerator, optimized for Bag-in-Box (BIB) containers and concentrates, and HotDraft®, Kegco’s patented dispensing system for both cold and hot beverages. "Mini-markets require compact, durable, and efficient systems," said Costanzo. "Kegco is uniquely positioned to meet these demands, backed by years of trusted performance."
About Kegco:
Kegco is a leading provider of beverage dispensing systems and refrigeration, offering solutions for draft beer, nitro coffee, cold brew, and homebrewing. From commercial venues to home setups, Kegco products are trusted for their innovation, quality, and reliability. Visit www.kegco.com for more information.
About Beverage Factory
BeverageFactory is a premier online retailer specializing in beverage dispensing and refrigeration solutions for both residential and commercial applications. Since 1997, the company has provided high-quality products ranging from kegerators, wine refrigerators, and coffee dispensers to water coolers and home brewing equipment. BeverageFactory is the proud owner of trusted brands Kegco and Allavino, offering exclusive, innovative systems that combine performance, style, and long-term value. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, energy-efficient solutions, and industry expertise, BeverageFactory.com continues to be a leading destination for beverage enthusiasts and professionals alike. Visit www.beveragefactory.com for more information.
About The National Restaurant Association Show:
The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show® is the Western Hemisphere's most influential foodservice event, showcasing industry innovations and trends. Each year (starting in 1919), the Show brings together restaurant operators and foodservice professionals for four days of celebrity-led demos, exhibits, sampling, education, and networking.
The Show unites a global community and enables exploration of the latest advancements in food, beverage, equipment, technology and solutions driving the industry forward. The Show is owned and operated by Informa in partnership with the National Restaurant Association. Visit www.nationalrestaurantshow.com for more information.
About Informa:
Informa is a leading international B2B market, live and on-demand events, and digital services group. It connects businesses and professionals in 30+ industries with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more, and do more. Informa has hundreds of global brands, products, and services and employs 11,000 employees in 30 countries worldwide.
Informa Connect is a content-led, live, and on-demand experiences business that connects professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Informa Connect, a community of over 1,000 colleagues globally, offers connection through events, media and research. They service a number of different industries including Foodservice, Finance, Bio Tech and Pharma, Pop Culture, Marketing, Law, Energy, HR, Sustainability, and Construction. Visit www.informaconnect.com for more information.
Contact
Erika D’Eugenio
800-710-9939
www.beveragefactory.com
