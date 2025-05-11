Kegco Unveils Innovative Dispensing Solutions and Expands Presence in Convenience Retail

Kegco debuts innovative dispensing systems at the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show, including its new hot-and-cold Kegerator Vending Machine, ADA-compliant V32ADA, and compact SC-70 countertop unit. These product launches mark Kegco’s strategic move into the growing convenience retail market.