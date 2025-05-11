IIT Bombay Honors Shreekant Patil for Excellence in Mentorship at Eureka 2024

Shreekant Patil, founder of PARENTNashik, renowned mentor in the startup ecosystem, has been awarded appreciation by IIT Bombay, E-Cell for his exceptional guidance to national startups at Eureka 2024. Shreekant’s dedication to innovation and empowering entrepreneurs continues to inspire.