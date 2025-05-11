e2CEO Proudly Supports Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club’s 13th Annual Golf Tournament and Silent Auction Benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

e2CEO is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club’s 13th Annual Golf Tournament & Silent Auction, an event dedicated to bringing together golf enthusiasts and community leaders in support of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, helping raise funds and awareness to the community to battle all types of childhood cancers.