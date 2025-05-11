e2CEO Proudly Supports Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club’s 13th Annual Golf Tournament and Silent Auction Benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
Cumming, GA, May 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- e2CEO is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club’s 13th Annual Golf Tournament & Silent Auction, an event dedicated to bringing together golf enthusiasts and community leaders in support of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. As part of their commitment to giving back, they are also contributing to the tournament’s Silent Auction, helping raise funds and awareness to the community to battle all types of childhood cancers.
Scheduled for May 19, the tournament will feature a day of competitive play, networking, and philanthropy — The Silent Auction, a highlight of the event, will showcase exclusive items and services generously donated by local businesses and supporters, including e2CEO, with all proceeds benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Participants and attendees will have the opportunity to bid on a variety of auction items, including an all-in-one website starter pack and notable Grant Cardone Marketing and Sales Essentials Workshops, while enjoying a day of golf and camaraderie.
For more information about the tournament or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Committee Chair Carolynn Martin at 770-402-8689.
"At e2CEO, we believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting initiatives that make a difference,” said Rob Clements, CEO of e2CEO. “We are honored to be part of this incredible event and look forward to seeing the impact it has on Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta."
For media inquiries, please contact:
Lauren Shelton
e2CEO
432-423-2230
social.m@e2ceo.com
