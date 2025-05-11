Quad State Internet Launches New 2Gbps Fiber Plan for All Connected Homes

Quad State Internet has launched a new 2Gbps fiber plan, now available to all homes connected to its network. The service offers 2Gbps download and 1Gbps upload speeds, with a free equipment upgrade included. Higher tiers, including 5, 8, 10, 25Gbps, and beyond, are still also available by request. This move strengthens Quad State’s mission to deliver high-performance, future-ready Internet across Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois.