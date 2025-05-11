Quad State Internet Launches New 2Gbps Fiber Plan for All Connected Homes
Quad State Internet has launched a new 2Gbps fiber plan, now available to all homes connected to its network. The service offers 2Gbps download and 1Gbps upload speeds, with a free equipment upgrade included. Higher tiers, including 5, 8, 10, 25Gbps, and beyond, are still also available by request. This move strengthens Quad State’s mission to deliver high-performance, future-ready Internet across Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois.
Metropolis, IL, May 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Quad State Internet announced today that it has officially launched a new 2Gbps residential fiber Internet plan, now available to every home currently connected to its expanding fiber network. This marks a major leap forward in regional broadband capability, bringing speeds once reserved for urban centers and enterprise networks directly to local neighborhoods.
The new plan offers 2 Gigabits per second download and 1 Gigabit per second upload for $129/month. To support these higher speeds, a new customer premises device is required — but Quad State is covering the full cost of the upgrade, including installation. Customers may need to upgrade other devices within their home such as routers and computers, and a free in-home consultation is also available.
"This is about building the kind of future we want to live in,” said Preston Louis Ursini, CEO of Quad State Internet. "Families in Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois deserve access to the same high-speed infrastructure as major metro area, and with this upgrade, they’re getting it."
The company emphasized that the 2Gbps service is just the beginning. Quad State still offers higher-capacity options, including 5Gbps, 8Gbps, 10Gbps, 25Gbps, and 100Gbps+ service tiers to connected homes and businesses upon request; but the new 2Gbps plan comes without equipment upgrade costs or custom installation fees. These speeds are especially valuable for creative professionals, home offices, and households with high-bandwidth demands.
Quad State Internet has rapidly expanded its footprint in the region, deploying a fiber-optic network purpose-built for low-latency, symmetrical connectivity. With this launch, the company reinforces its commitment to delivering fast, reliable, and future-ready Internet access to rural and underserved communities.
Customers interested in upgrading to the new 2Gbps plan can contact Quad State Internet at 833-701-QUAD (7823), by email at service@quadstateinternet.net, or by visiting quadstateinternet.net.
