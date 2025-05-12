Helpline Group Gears Up to Assist International Investors Ahead of Saudi–US Investment Forum 2025

Helpline Group is prepared to support international businesses ahead of the Saudi–US Investment Forum 2025 in Riyadh. With major global leaders attending and Saudi Arabia focusing on AI, clean energy, biotech, and smart cities under Vision 2030, the event marks a new era of foreign investment. Helpline Group offers end-to-end services including company registration, investor visa support, compliance, and market-entry consultation to help global firms establish a strong presence in the Kingdom.