COZYINN Launches Smart 3-in-1 Walking Pad with Auto Incline, Voice Control, and App Integration
COZYINN, a rising brand in smart home fitness, today announced the launch of its latest innovation — the COZYINN 3-in-1 Walking Pad Treadmill, designed for home and office use. Combining a 10% auto incline, voice control, and multi-platform compatibility, this compact walking pad redefines convenience and performance for users seeking low-impact cardio.
New York, NY, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Built for versatility, the COZYINN treadmill supports walking, jogging, and recovery training with a 2.85HP dual motor, speeds up to 4.0 mph, and a wide 40” x 16” anti-slip belt. Its ultra-slim 5.5” profile allows easy storage under beds or sofas, while the 330 lbs weight capacity accommodates a wide range of users.
Core Features:
Smart 10% Auto Incline – Adjustable via remote, voice command, or WELLFIT app
Seamless App Integration – Syncs with WELLFIT, Kinomap, Apple Health, and more
Quiet Operation (<45 dB) – Ideal for apartments, shared spaces, and home offices
No Assembly Needed – Ready to use out of the box
Space-Saving Design – Compact, portable, and equipped with transport wheels
“Our goal is to make fitness more accessible and sustainable,” said a COZYINN spokesperson. “This smart treadmill supports a wide range of goals—from fat burning to daily step tracking—while fitting seamlessly into busy lifestyles and small spaces.”
The COZYINN 3-in-1 Walking Pad is available now on Amazon for $329.99,
Buy Now: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F7X6G3ZG
About COZYINN
COZYINNT is a health-forward fitness brand focused on designing smart, compact workout solutions tailored for modern home life. With a mission to empower individuals — especially women and families — to embrace daily movement, COZYINN transforms any corner into a wellness zone.
Media Contact:
Name: Ethan Cooper
Email: dreamer@uswellfit.com
Phone Number: +1 7135890078
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F7X6G3ZG
