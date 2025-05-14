COZYINN Launches Smart 3-in-1 Walking Pad with Auto Incline, Voice Control, and App Integration

COZYINN, a rising brand in smart home fitness, today announced the launch of its latest innovation — the COZYINN 3-in-1 Walking Pad Treadmill, designed for home and office use. Combining a 10% auto incline, voice control, and multi-platform compatibility, this compact walking pad redefines convenience and performance for users seeking low-impact cardio.