Mariner Montessori Expands Galleria Campus with New Six Oaks Facility – Modern Classrooms and Nature-Inspired Playground Enhance Learning Experience

Mariner Montessori announces the opening of Six Oaks, a new expansion of its Galleria campus. The facility features four brand-new classrooms, a nature-inspired playground shaded by six mature oak trees, and modern Montessori materials to foster hands-on learning. With a focus on sustainability and child-centered design, Six Oaks continues Mariner Montessori’s mission of providing exceptional early childhood education in a welcoming, growth-focused environment.