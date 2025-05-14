Mariner Montessori Expands Galleria Campus with New Six Oaks Facility – Modern Classrooms and Nature-Inspired Playground Enhance Learning Experience
Mariner Montessori announces the opening of Six Oaks, a new expansion of its Galleria campus. The facility features four brand-new classrooms, a nature-inspired playground shaded by six mature oak trees, and modern Montessori materials to foster hands-on learning. With a focus on sustainability and child-centered design, Six Oaks continues Mariner Montessori’s mission of providing exceptional early childhood education in a welcoming, growth-focused environment.
Houston, TX, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mariner Montessori announces the opening of Six Oaks, a new expansion to its Galleria campus, located at 6024 Fairdale Ln, Houston, TX 77057. The newly constructed facility features four spacious classrooms, adding over 4,000 square feet of additional learning space equipped with modern Montessori materials and child-sized furniture.
Named for the six mature oak trees that provide natural shade throughout its thoughtfully designed playground, Six Oaks extends the Montessori learning environment outdoors. The nature-focused play area offers children opportunities to connect with nature, engage in purposeful play, and develop essential motor and social skills.
Six Oaks is located next door to Mariner Montessori’s original Galleria campus at 6018 Fairdale Ln, creating a unified learning environment while expanding capacity for new families. The new facility integrates S.T.E.A.M.-based activities and Montessori principles, fostering an enriched educational experience that supports the holistic development of each child.
Enrollment is now open for Six Oaks, and families are encouraged to schedule a tour to learn more about the Montessori method, the new facility, and ongoing enrollment opportunities.
For more information about Mariner Montessori and Six Oaks, please visit www.marinermontessori.com or call 713-783-7490.www.marinermontessori.com/campus-six-oaks
Named for the six mature oak trees that provide natural shade throughout its thoughtfully designed playground, Six Oaks extends the Montessori learning environment outdoors. The nature-focused play area offers children opportunities to connect with nature, engage in purposeful play, and develop essential motor and social skills.
Six Oaks is located next door to Mariner Montessori’s original Galleria campus at 6018 Fairdale Ln, creating a unified learning environment while expanding capacity for new families. The new facility integrates S.T.E.A.M.-based activities and Montessori principles, fostering an enriched educational experience that supports the holistic development of each child.
Enrollment is now open for Six Oaks, and families are encouraged to schedule a tour to learn more about the Montessori method, the new facility, and ongoing enrollment opportunities.
For more information about Mariner Montessori and Six Oaks, please visit www.marinermontessori.com or call 713-783-7490.www.marinermontessori.com/campus-six-oaks
Contact
Mariner Montessori SchoolContact
Nate Paoinchantara
713-783-7490
https://www.marinermontessori.com/
Nate Paoinchantara
713-783-7490
https://www.marinermontessori.com/
Categories