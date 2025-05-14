West Coast Self-Storage Opens New Location in Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Self-Storage is excited to announce the opening of its newest self-storage facility in Palm Springs, California.
West Coast Self-Storage Palm Springs, located at 890 N. Gene Autry Trail at the corner of Tamarisk Road, sits directly across from Palm Springs International Airport, providing convenient access for residents of Palm Springs, Downtown Palm Springs, and Cathedral City. The facility features 658 storage units, encompassing 57,775 rentable square feet, and offers a variety of unit sizes to meet both personal and business needs.
Customers can choose from a mix of ground-level climate-controlled units and drive-up accessible units, with sizes ranging from compact 5' x 5' spaces to expansive 10' x 30' units. The facility also offers uncovered RV storage spaces from 10' x 24' to 10' x 40', making it a convenient choice for storing recreational vehicles, trailers, or boats when not in use.
Built with both security and convenience in mind, the property is equipped with advanced features such as 24-hour video surveillance, gated access with personalized entry codes, and wide drive aisles for easy maneuverability.
Customers at this location will also benefit from the West Coast Self-Storage App, a mobile solution designed for convenience and control. With the app, customers can easily pay their bills, manage their accounts, and even open facility gates and doors directly from their smartphones—eliminating the need to roll down windows or punch in codes at the keypad.
The facility is owned by NWB Palm Springs LLC (Kirkland, WA), developed by WCSS Group LLC (Everett, WA), and constructed by Tilton Pacific Construction (San Jose, CA). Architectural design was provided by Magellan Architects (Redmond, WA).
"We're proud to bring the West Coast Self-Storage brand to Palm Springs with this beautiful new facility," says Cesar Padilla, District Manager for West Coast Self-Storage. "This location provides everything you’d expect from a modern storage center—great security, climate-controlled units, RV storage—all backed by our commitment to customer service. We’re excited to serve the Palm Springs community with a storage solution that checks all the boxes.”
West Coast Self-Storage Group, headquartered in Everett, Washington, manages over 156 locations across the Western United States. The company specializes in self-storage property management, acquisitions, and development. For more information, visit westcoastselfstorage.com and selfstoragepropertymanagement.com.
West Coast Self-Storage Palm Springs, located at 890 N. Gene Autry Trail at the corner of Tamarisk Road, sits directly across from Palm Springs International Airport, providing convenient access for residents of Palm Springs, Downtown Palm Springs, and Cathedral City. The facility features 658 storage units, encompassing 57,775 rentable square feet, and offers a variety of unit sizes to meet both personal and business needs.
Customers can choose from a mix of ground-level climate-controlled units and drive-up accessible units, with sizes ranging from compact 5' x 5' spaces to expansive 10' x 30' units. The facility also offers uncovered RV storage spaces from 10' x 24' to 10' x 40', making it a convenient choice for storing recreational vehicles, trailers, or boats when not in use.
Built with both security and convenience in mind, the property is equipped with advanced features such as 24-hour video surveillance, gated access with personalized entry codes, and wide drive aisles for easy maneuverability.
Customers at this location will also benefit from the West Coast Self-Storage App, a mobile solution designed for convenience and control. With the app, customers can easily pay their bills, manage their accounts, and even open facility gates and doors directly from their smartphones—eliminating the need to roll down windows or punch in codes at the keypad.
The facility is owned by NWB Palm Springs LLC (Kirkland, WA), developed by WCSS Group LLC (Everett, WA), and constructed by Tilton Pacific Construction (San Jose, CA). Architectural design was provided by Magellan Architects (Redmond, WA).
"We're proud to bring the West Coast Self-Storage brand to Palm Springs with this beautiful new facility," says Cesar Padilla, District Manager for West Coast Self-Storage. "This location provides everything you’d expect from a modern storage center—great security, climate-controlled units, RV storage—all backed by our commitment to customer service. We’re excited to serve the Palm Springs community with a storage solution that checks all the boxes.”
West Coast Self-Storage Group, headquartered in Everett, Washington, manages over 156 locations across the Western United States. The company specializes in self-storage property management, acquisitions, and development. For more information, visit westcoastselfstorage.com and selfstoragepropertymanagement.com.
Contact
West Coast Self-StorageContact
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
Categories