3Gerards Pizza Launches, Providing Authentic St. Louis Pizza
St. Louis, MO, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 3Gerards Pizza, a new brand from Dogtown Pizza, launched on Monday, May 12, 2025, as a tribute to authentic St. Louis pizza. Created by Rick Schaper of Dogtown Pizza and his brothers Bob, Tom, and Scott, this concept brings back what the city’s pizza is known for, with crisp, thin crust, sweet tomato sauce, creamy cheese, and generous toppings spread from edge to edge.
“Adding a new brand to Dogtown Pizza is a lot like a chef opening a second or third restaurant concept. I wanted to expand product offerings while staying true to St. Louis, the city I live in and love,” said Rick Schaper, Owner-Operator of 3Gerards Pizza.
Varieties include 3 Meat, Cheese, Sausage & Pepperoni, Sausage, Pepperoni & Bacon, Pepperoni, STL Margherita, and Supreme. The STL Margherita is made with mozzarella, while all other varieties use the classic tangy cheese blend that locals love. Each pizza is topped with Romano, parmesan, and oregano. 3Gerards is available at all Dierbergs and Schnucks locations.
The name 3Gerards comes from a family story. With the third Schaper child on the way, doctors warned their mother of serious health risks. He was given the middle name Gerard in honor of St. Gerard, the patron saint of healthy deliveries. The delivery was safe, as were the next two, who also received Gerard as their middle name.
“My brothers and I grew up in St. Louis,” Rick Schaper continued. “Most afternoons, we played outside until dinner. On weekends, we’d ride our bikes through town and visit with friends on our front porch. We ate pizza anytime we could and decided to create a true tribute to authentic St. Louis pizza.”
About 3Gerards Pizza
Rick Schaper founded the brand 3Gerards in 2025 as a new product line that complements the company Dogtown Pizza. Its freshly frozen pizzas capture the rich, familiar flavors St. Louisans know and love. 3Gerards Pizza can be found at local grocers Dierbergs and Schnucks. For more information, please visit https://3gerards.com/.
“Adding a new brand to Dogtown Pizza is a lot like a chef opening a second or third restaurant concept. I wanted to expand product offerings while staying true to St. Louis, the city I live in and love,” said Rick Schaper, Owner-Operator of 3Gerards Pizza.
Varieties include 3 Meat, Cheese, Sausage & Pepperoni, Sausage, Pepperoni & Bacon, Pepperoni, STL Margherita, and Supreme. The STL Margherita is made with mozzarella, while all other varieties use the classic tangy cheese blend that locals love. Each pizza is topped with Romano, parmesan, and oregano. 3Gerards is available at all Dierbergs and Schnucks locations.
The name 3Gerards comes from a family story. With the third Schaper child on the way, doctors warned their mother of serious health risks. He was given the middle name Gerard in honor of St. Gerard, the patron saint of healthy deliveries. The delivery was safe, as were the next two, who also received Gerard as their middle name.
“My brothers and I grew up in St. Louis,” Rick Schaper continued. “Most afternoons, we played outside until dinner. On weekends, we’d ride our bikes through town and visit with friends on our front porch. We ate pizza anytime we could and decided to create a true tribute to authentic St. Louis pizza.”
About 3Gerards Pizza
Rick Schaper founded the brand 3Gerards in 2025 as a new product line that complements the company Dogtown Pizza. Its freshly frozen pizzas capture the rich, familiar flavors St. Louisans know and love. 3Gerards Pizza can be found at local grocers Dierbergs and Schnucks. For more information, please visit https://3gerards.com/.
Contact
3Gerards PizzaContact
Rick Schaper
314-802-7001
https://3gerards.com/
Rick Schaper
314-802-7001
https://3gerards.com/
Categories