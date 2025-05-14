NexGen Healthcare is Now Available on AWS Marketplace
New York, NY, May 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- NexGen Healthcare, a NexGen Networks company and a leader in secure, high-performance network solutions for the healthcare sector, is proud to announce that its services are now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. This listing enables hospitals, healthcare systems, and enterprise businesses—including financial institutions — to streamline procurement, accelerate deployment, simplify billing and improve access to cloud-based infrastructure through AWS’s trusted platform.
With increasing demand for always-on access to EHR systems, medical imaging platforms (PACS), AI-driven diagnostics, and other mission-critical applications, hospitals and healthcare organizations require a network foundation that’s secure, compliant, and built for speed. NexGen Healthcare’s solutions are designed to meet these challenges head-on — offering private, redundant, and low-latency connectivity to the cloud that enhances performance, security, and resilience.
“Today, speed to innovation is everything — especially for hospitals and financial institutions where downtime is not an option. Our availability on AWS Marketplace removes friction from the procurement process and puts our high-performance, secure network solutions within immediate reach. This is more than convenience —it’s a catalyst for transformation."—Jeffrey Barth, President, NexGen Healthcare
NexGen Healthcare’s availability on AWS Marketplace also brings advantages to financial institutions and large enterprises seeking ultra-secure and high-availability connectivity in supporting multi-cloud strategies, digital innovation, and data-intensive operations. Key Benefits:
- Faster, streamlined procurement and deployment through AWS Marketplace
- Direct, private connectivity to AWS Cloud for mission-critical healthcare and financial systems
- Compliance-ready architecture tailored for HIPAA, HITRUST, and other industry standards
- Scalable, always-on infrastructure built for 24/7 operations
With its proven global network backbone and sector-specific expertise, NexGen Healthcare helps customers build a future-ready foundation — where the cloud is closer, performance is predictable, and innovation isn’t delayed by infrastructure.
About NexGen Networks
NexGen Networks is the premier provider of tailored, high-capacity communications services to carrier and enterprise customers. NexGen Networks is committed to delivering cost-effective, custom solutions coupled with superior industry expertise, service and support that allows for unparalleled time to market connectivity. It offers a comprehensive suite of facilities-based services including: Ethernet, SD-WAN, Global Cloud, Global Multi Cloud, Wavelength, Dark Fiber, Internet Access, Colocation and more. Its fiber optic network leverages unique rights-of-way that deliver connectivity to the major metropolitan areas in North America, Europe and the Far East. While consistently building upon its private and public IP and Ethernet expertise and evolving its capabilities to continually meet the needs of its customers, large and small, it has continued to maintain a superior standard of customer service and support.
About NexGen Healthcare
Since 2018, NexGen Healthcare, now a subsidiary of NexGen Networks, has been leading the healthcare connectivity industry, delivering high-speed, secure, and compliant network solutions to hospitals and healthcare organizations. With a strong focus on low-latency performance, cloud migration, and industry-leading security, NexGen Healthcare empowers healthcare providers with unbreakable connectivity for mission-critical operations. As the trusted network partner for hospitals, healthcare providers, and medical technology innovators, we ensure that every connection supports better patient outcomes.
Connect with NexGen Networks & NexGen Healthcare on LinkedIn for the latest updates, industry insights, and innovative solutions that are shaping the future of connectivity.
