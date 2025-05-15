Like Minded Australians Set to Conquer Ama Dablam with Ramsay Banna
Sydney, Australia, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Adventurer and endurance athlete Ramsay Banna is spearheading an ambitious mountain tour, bringing together a team of young Australians to conquer Ama Dablam, a formidable peak that promises both challenge and transformation.
This initiative is designed for first-time and seasoned adventurers, offering them an opportunity to push their limits, embrace teamwork, and experience the thrill of high-altitude trekking working as team with Ramsay Banna, a seasoned explorer known for his expertise in endurance challenges and mountain climbing.
Banna, who has previously climbed Everest Base Camp and conquered peaks such as Mont Blanc and Island Peak, is passionate about teaming with like minded Australians in adventure sports. The trip philosophy centers on resilience, discipline, and unlocking untapped potential through real-world challenges.
"This journey is about more than just reaching the summit—it’s about self-discovery, working as a team, perseverance, and learning to thrive in extreme conditions," says Banna. "I want to inspire Like minded Australians to embrace adventure and realize our own strength."
The adventure will be jointly planned, ensuring participants working as a team and learn from each other trekking techniques, altitude acclimatization, and survival skills. The team will also benefit from Banna’s extensive experience in endurance sports and adventure coaching.
For more information on Ramsay Banna’s initiative and updates on the expedition, visit Ramsay Banna’s official website or Trekking Well.
Media Contact:
Ramsay Banna
Sydney, Australia
Trekkingwell.com
