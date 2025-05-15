Blind Spot 2025: Wavestore Gathers Industry to Rethink Security’s Hidden Gaps and Future Threats
Security professionals to gather in Ottawa this June 26 for expert talks, product showcases, and discussions on the future of video intelligence.
Ottawa, Canada, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wavestore, a leading provider of flexible and scalable video management solutions, today announced Blind Spot 2025, a new one-day event taking place on June 26, 2025, at the company’s North American headquarters in Ottawa.
Designed for consultants, integrators, and end-users, Blind Spot aims to spotlight the unseen forces shaping the future of security - from AI blind spots and evolving threats to missed opportunities in operational insight. The event will feature keynote speakers, thought-provoking panels, technology showcases, and meaningful networking.
The speaker lineup includes Raf Souccar, Former Deputy Commissioner of the RCMP, delivering the opening keynote; Thomas Comerford, Program Security Manager at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey; and a panel featuring Jeremy Fromm (Mercury) and Phil Coppola (HID Global), who will share real-world insights on physical access control and system convergence.
“Blind Spot is about confronting what’s not yet visible - but already shaping the future,” said Sam Shalaby, CEO of Wavestore. “The security industry is evolving rapidly, and the greatest risks and opportunities lie in what we haven't seen - or haven’t acted on. This event is a chance to challenge assumptions, explore new perspectives, and take the lead on building smarter, more resilient solutions before the future forces our hand.”
Since acquiring Wavestore in July 2023, Shalaby has outlined a bold roadmap focused on innovation, customer collaboration, and sustainable growth. Under his leadership, Wavestore has accelerated development of integrated security platforms that combine advanced cameras, robust video management systems, high-performance servers, and access control - creating a future-proof ecosystem for smarter decision-making.
Attendees of Blind Spot 2025 will gain exclusive insight to Wavestore’s latest product enhancements, including health monitoring tools, AI-powered analytics, and real-time operational insights. The event is designed to foster practical conversations, challenge industry norms, and inspire new ways of thinking about security’s evolving role.
Registration is now open at www.wavestore.com/blindspot.
Designed for consultants, integrators, and end-users, Blind Spot aims to spotlight the unseen forces shaping the future of security - from AI blind spots and evolving threats to missed opportunities in operational insight. The event will feature keynote speakers, thought-provoking panels, technology showcases, and meaningful networking.
The speaker lineup includes Raf Souccar, Former Deputy Commissioner of the RCMP, delivering the opening keynote; Thomas Comerford, Program Security Manager at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey; and a panel featuring Jeremy Fromm (Mercury) and Phil Coppola (HID Global), who will share real-world insights on physical access control and system convergence.
“Blind Spot is about confronting what’s not yet visible - but already shaping the future,” said Sam Shalaby, CEO of Wavestore. “The security industry is evolving rapidly, and the greatest risks and opportunities lie in what we haven't seen - or haven’t acted on. This event is a chance to challenge assumptions, explore new perspectives, and take the lead on building smarter, more resilient solutions before the future forces our hand.”
Since acquiring Wavestore in July 2023, Shalaby has outlined a bold roadmap focused on innovation, customer collaboration, and sustainable growth. Under his leadership, Wavestore has accelerated development of integrated security platforms that combine advanced cameras, robust video management systems, high-performance servers, and access control - creating a future-proof ecosystem for smarter decision-making.
Attendees of Blind Spot 2025 will gain exclusive insight to Wavestore’s latest product enhancements, including health monitoring tools, AI-powered analytics, and real-time operational insights. The event is designed to foster practical conversations, challenge industry norms, and inspire new ways of thinking about security’s evolving role.
Registration is now open at www.wavestore.com/blindspot.
Contact
WavestoreContact
Kevin Baldwin
+447930241611
www.wavestore.com
Kevin Baldwin
+447930241611
www.wavestore.com
Categories