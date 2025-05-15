Hissong Group's Kenworth of Cleveland Announces Second Annual Truck Show
Kenworth of Cleveland will host its Second Annual Truck Show on August 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Sheffield Village, Ohio. The event will feature truck displays, vendor exhibits, and participation from local public safety departments. Admission is free.
Sheffield Village, OH, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kenworth of Cleveland will host its Second Annual Truck Show on Saturday, August 23, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at its Sheffield Village location, 4850 Transportation Blvd, Sheffield Village, Ohio.
The event will feature a display of custom and classic trucks, vendor exhibits, and community engagement activities. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be present with vehicles and a Blind Spot demonstration truck. The Sheffield Village Police and Fire Departments will also participate.
Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio will attend in two sessions to work toward earning their Car Care Badge. Advance registration is required.
The event is free and open to the public. Kenworth of Cleveland is accepting truck display entries and sponsor inquiries through June 23, 2025. Interested parties may contact Derek Lewallen at (330) 659-3770 x2213 or email info@hissonggroup.com.
Sponsors to date include:
Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems
Sheffield Village, OH
Sheffield Village Fire Department
Sheffield Village Police Department
A1 World Truck Towing & Recovery
ShermanPearson Company
Kuhnle Brothers
SeibertKeck Insurance Partners
Tuffman Equipment Rental
SAF Holland
Montrose Kia of Sheffield Village
Brokers Investment Corporation
About Kenworth of Cleveland
Kenworth of Cleveland is a full-service Kenworth dealership serving Northeast Ohio.The dealership offers new truck sales, parts, and service support.
About Hissong Group
Hissong Group, Inc., based in Richfield, Ohio, is an authorized Kenworth dealer with six locations and two TRP stores throughout Ohio. The company provides truck sales, service, parts, and 24/7 roadside assistance.
Contact
Derek Lewallen
330-659-3770
www.hissonggroup.com
