ISMG’s Annual Data Security Summit: Dallas to Address Data Security Amid Rising Regulatory Pressure
The One-Day Summit Will Spotlight CISO Leadership, AI Disruption and New Frameworks for Data Resilience
Princeton, NJ, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Information Security Media Group is proud to announce the second edition of the Data Security Summit: Dallas, scheduled for May 15, 2025. This premier event will gather top cybersecurity professionals, risk managers and compliance officers to explore the evolving challenges and solutions in data security amid the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and changing regulatory landscapes.
At a time when data security is being redefined by generative AI, cloud-native infrastructure and escalating compliance mandates, the summit offers a timely and critical platform for advancing the national conversation on digital resilience. This year’s agenda reflects a heightened sense of urgency, emphasizing practical strategies to navigate the expanding threat landscape while balancing innovation, privacy and governance.
One of the featured sessions, “The CISO’s Critical Role in Nurturing Data Security,” will anchor the morning programming with a high-profile panel of senior leaders. David Ginn, CISO at Johnson Controls; Andre Allen, CISO at ENGIE North America Inc.; and Art Harvey, CISO at Dovenmuehle, will offer candid insights into how today’s CISOs must evolve beyond operational defenders into strategic business enablers. In a climate where executive accountability is intensifying, the discussion will also address how CISOs can build boardroom credibility and lead risk-informed innovation.
Later in the day, the summit will present “Navigating the AI Frontier: Security, Privacy, and Governance in the Age of LLMs,” led by Ron Arden, executive vice president, CTO and COO at Fasoo. Arden will explore how to protect sensitive data and intellectual property in AI workflows, enforce lineage-aware governance, and adapt security architectures to a new class of AI-powered risks. His presentation promises a forward-looking blueprint for organizations striving to stay ahead of both innovation and regulation.
The event will also address topics including cloud platform security, behavioral analytics for insider threat detection, OT risk in sectors such as energy and manufacturing, and the implications of Texas’s newly enacted Data Privacy and Security Act (TDPSA) in the context of compliance readiness and long-term governance strategy.
Participants will discover practical strategies for enhanced detection methods, proactive threat-hunting, and defenses against ransomware and AI-enabled attacks. The summit will also feature sector-specific discussions on safeguarding operational technology (OT) in industries such as oil and gas. Emphasizing innovation, the event will cover AI-powered infrastructure, data decoupling for privacy, and lessons learned from recent high-profile breaches.
“As cyberthreats become more sophisticated, organizations must adapt by implementing advanced defenses to protect critical systems and data,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “The Data Security Summit: Dallas is designed to equip attendees with the strategies and tools necessary to combat these challenges and secure their organizations effectively.”
ISMG’s Dallas summit stands apart as a purpose-built environment for executive engagement – one where senior professionals can participate in candid peer conversations, examine hard lessons from recent breaches and benchmark their programs against industry innovators. With a carefully curated speaker lineup that includes voices from both the public and private sectors, the event is expected to deliver not just insights, but also strategic foresight and community-wide momentum.
For more information, visit https://ismg.events/summit/cybersecurity-summit-dallas-datasecurity-2025/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
For more information, visit https://ismg.events/summit/cybersecurity-summit-dallas-datasecurity-2025/.
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
