Belleville Wire Cloth Introduces Pleated Wire Mesh Solutions for Enhanced Filtration and Structural Applications
Cedar Grove, NJ, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Belleville Wire Cloth Co., Inc., a leading manufacturer of precision wire mesh and wire cloth products, is proud to announce the launch of its new pleated wire mesh offerings. Building on over a century of expertise, this expansion enhances the company's ability to meet the evolving needs of industries requiring advanced filtration and structural solutions.
The pleated wire mesh products are designed to provide superior surface area and airflow efficiency, making them ideal for applications in HVAC systems, filtration devices, and architectural facades. These solutions are particularly beneficial in environments where space constraints and performance demands are critical.
"Our pleated wire mesh products represent a significant advancement in our product line, offering our clients enhanced performance and versatility," said James Crowley Jr., CEO of Belleville Wire Cloth. "This development underscores our commitment to innovation and our dedication to providing high-quality, custom-engineered solutions."
Manufactured in the USA, Belleville Wire Cloth's pleated wire mesh is available in a variety of alloys, including stainless steel, aluminum, and brass, and can be tailored to meet specific dimensional and structural requirements. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities ensure precision and quality in every product.
For more information about Belleville Wire Cloth's pleated wire mesh products or to discuss custom requirements, please visit www.bwire.com or contact the company directly at Sales@bwire.com.
Contact
Belleville Wire ClothContact
James Crowley Jr.
973-239-0074
www.bwire.com
sales@bwire.com
