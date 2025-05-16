New Opportunity for Green Tech Entrepreneurs: TaskForceCO2 Offers Country Licenses to Drive CO2 Reductions in Education
In a move aligned with rising global efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the public sector, UK-based software developer PeachWorx Ltd has announced the launch of exclusive country licenses for its energy-saving software platform, TaskForceCO2.
Arlington, VA, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The initiative allows entrepreneurs, educational resellers, and environmental tech advocates to operate as exclusive agents in their country, marketing a proven software solution that helps schools, colleges, and universities reduce PC energy waste and achieve measurable carbon savings.
“TaskForceCO2 has been saving institutions thousands in electricity and preventing unnecessary emissions for over a decade in the UK,” said Richard Ward, Managing Director of PeachWorx. “With increasing global attention on net-zero targets in education, it’s the right time to open up the opportunity to international partners.”
The software, which is simple to deploy across networks, automates power-saving policies — such as switching off idle machines overnight — often recovering its license cost in weeks. In addition to providing an environmental benefit, the platform helps institutions meet internal and governmental sustainability goals.
Country license holders will receive full rights to market and sell TaskForceCO2 in their territory, with control over local pricing and customer engagement. According to PeachWorx, licenses are intentionally affordable and structured to promote rapid ROI.
Key Points:
Exclusive licenses available per country via their website at Taskforceco2.
Designed for resellers, energy consultants, and environmental tech specialists
Long-standing UK software with real-world usage and savings
Scalable, low-support solution for large PC networks
Aligns with ESG and net-zero reporting requirements
PeachWorx has also indicated that there are opportunities for multi-territory deals and discussions with larger technology groups or ESG-focused enterprises.
About TaskForceCO2
TaskForceCO2 is developed by PeachWorx Ltd, a software firm specializing in power management and green IT solutions for the public and education sectors. The software is currently used in institutions across the UK and has helped reduce millions of kilograms of CO2 emissions over the past decade.
Contact
TaskForceCO2Contact
Richard Ward
+35724102035
https://www.taskforceco2.com
