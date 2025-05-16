Peopleware Releases 2025 Workforce Management Benchmark Report
Peopleware today released its 2025 WFM Benchmark Report, a global study of WFM professionals across 38 countries and 14 industries. The report benchmarks performance in forecasting, scheduling, intraday management, analysis, and employee engagement.
London, United Kingdom, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Uncovers Gaps in Scheduling Efficiency and Employee Empowerment
Peopleware, a leading provider of workforce management (WFM) solutions, today released its 2025 WFM Benchmark Report, a global study of WFM professionals across 38 countries and 14 industries. The report benchmarks performance in forecasting, scheduling, intraday management, and analysis, uncovering key insights, challenges, and opportunities shaping workforce management in 2025. The findings highlight three emerging key themes: how organizations are navigating operational efficiency, the rising complexity of hybrid working models, and the imperative need to better engage employees.
The strategic importance of WFM is undeniable
According to the report, 99% of professionals view it as critical to organizational success. Organizations that implement WFM solutions effectively report increased efficiency, reduced planning effort, and lower turnover and hiring costs, all of which contribute directly to profitability. These outcomes present a compelling case for continued investment in workforce management.
Scheduling efficiency lags behind hybrid work trends
While 79% of organizations now manage hybrid teams, optimized scheduling practices remain underutilized. Only 23% of respondents apply it to the majority of their employees. The data also reveals limited employee influence over decisions, as 53% of organizations allow fewer than 25% of employees to influence their own shifts.
Employee engagement and empowerment - intention to impact
While 87% of organizations believe employee engagement to be very important, nearly half of frontline employees report feeling only "slightly empowered" or not empowered at all. The data reinforces that effort makes a difference. Notably, organizations that invest more than 9 hours per week in engagement initiatives are 3.8x more likely to report highly engaged employees than those investing fewer than 4 hours.
To address these challenges, the report identifies these critical priorities for 2025:
Reinforcing WFM’s strategic role: Findings suggest that demonstrating ROI through improved efficiency, reduced turnover, and increased profit can strengthen executive support for long-term WFM investment.
Reducing the reliance on fixed shifts: The report highlights demand-driven, optimized scheduling models as a way to improve customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.
Tracking people-centric KPIs: The data shows a growing emphasis on balancing service-level metrics with employee-focused indicators, such as turnover and engagement scores, to support both performance and retention.
Get the full report: Download Peopleware’s 2025 WFM Benchmark Report at www.peopleware.com/report/wfm-benchmark-2025.
About Peopleware:
Peopleware is a leading workforce management solution, designed to help organizations of all sizes to empower their people to do outstanding work. Peopleware’s comprehensive and innovative platform features advanced forecasting, scheduling, real-time management, and employee engagement tools. Peopleware is trusted by a global community of 500,000 users in over 30 countries worldwide, to optimize their workforce efficiency and boost employee morale every day. Peopleware is a brand of InVision Group, a pioneer in workforce management since its foundation in 1995.
For more information, visit: www.peopleware.com.
Contact:
Peopleware
email: pr@peopleware.com
Peopleware, a leading provider of workforce management (WFM) solutions, today released its 2025 WFM Benchmark Report, a global study of WFM professionals across 38 countries and 14 industries. The report benchmarks performance in forecasting, scheduling, intraday management, and analysis, uncovering key insights, challenges, and opportunities shaping workforce management in 2025. The findings highlight three emerging key themes: how organizations are navigating operational efficiency, the rising complexity of hybrid working models, and the imperative need to better engage employees.
The strategic importance of WFM is undeniable
According to the report, 99% of professionals view it as critical to organizational success. Organizations that implement WFM solutions effectively report increased efficiency, reduced planning effort, and lower turnover and hiring costs, all of which contribute directly to profitability. These outcomes present a compelling case for continued investment in workforce management.
Scheduling efficiency lags behind hybrid work trends
While 79% of organizations now manage hybrid teams, optimized scheduling practices remain underutilized. Only 23% of respondents apply it to the majority of their employees. The data also reveals limited employee influence over decisions, as 53% of organizations allow fewer than 25% of employees to influence their own shifts.
Employee engagement and empowerment - intention to impact
While 87% of organizations believe employee engagement to be very important, nearly half of frontline employees report feeling only "slightly empowered" or not empowered at all. The data reinforces that effort makes a difference. Notably, organizations that invest more than 9 hours per week in engagement initiatives are 3.8x more likely to report highly engaged employees than those investing fewer than 4 hours.
To address these challenges, the report identifies these critical priorities for 2025:
Reinforcing WFM’s strategic role: Findings suggest that demonstrating ROI through improved efficiency, reduced turnover, and increased profit can strengthen executive support for long-term WFM investment.
Reducing the reliance on fixed shifts: The report highlights demand-driven, optimized scheduling models as a way to improve customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.
Tracking people-centric KPIs: The data shows a growing emphasis on balancing service-level metrics with employee-focused indicators, such as turnover and engagement scores, to support both performance and retention.
Get the full report: Download Peopleware’s 2025 WFM Benchmark Report at www.peopleware.com/report/wfm-benchmark-2025.
About Peopleware:
Peopleware is a leading workforce management solution, designed to help organizations of all sizes to empower their people to do outstanding work. Peopleware’s comprehensive and innovative platform features advanced forecasting, scheduling, real-time management, and employee engagement tools. Peopleware is trusted by a global community of 500,000 users in over 30 countries worldwide, to optimize their workforce efficiency and boost employee morale every day. Peopleware is a brand of InVision Group, a pioneer in workforce management since its foundation in 1995.
For more information, visit: www.peopleware.com.
Contact:
Peopleware
email: pr@peopleware.com
Contact
PeoplewareContact
Patricia Merchan
+44 (0) 7512 712456
www.peopleware.com
Patricia Merchan
+44 (0) 7512 712456
www.peopleware.com
Categories