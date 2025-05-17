Fired for Teaching Boldly, San Diego Innovator Launches WozPrep to Challenge Big Test Prep — Now He’s Helping Students Go Further
After being fired just days into a new role at a major test prep company for mentioning his AI research, Spencer Wozniak launched WozPrep — a personalized MCAT tutoring service built on student-first values, smart strategies, and free online practice tools. Now serving students across San Diego and beyond, WozPrep combines 1:1 support, custom study plans, and an AAMC-style question platform —all led by a 100th percentile scorer committed to making MCAT prep more human, effective, and affordable.
San Diego, CA, May 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- When Spencer Wozniak was hired as an MCAT instructor by a leading test prep company, he was excited to bring his background in artificial intelligence research into the classroom. But after sharing that vision, he was let go just days into the job.
Rather than walk away from test prep, Wozniak leaned in. He founded WozPrep — a personalized MCAT tutoring service that now serves dozens of students across San Diego and beyond, offering 1:1 support, mentorship, and even free practice resources that replicate the official testing experience.
“I didn’t expect to be fired for wanting to improve how we study,” said Wozniak, a 100th percentile scorer with a background in biomedical sciences, psychology, and AI. “But I realized that if I wanted to build something truly student-focused, I had to do it on my own.”
The MCAT — the Medical College Admission Test — is a high-stakes, 7.5-hour exam required for admission to medical schools in the United States and Canada. It's widely considered one of the most difficult standardized tests, covering topics from biology and chemistry to critical thinking and behavioral science. Most prep programs are expensive, impersonal, and offer cookie-cutter plans. Wozniak saw an opportunity to do things differently.
With WozPrep, he offers an alternative to high-priced, one-size-fits-all tutoring companies:
- 1-on-1 MCAT and STEM tutoring, available both online and in-person across San Diego.
- Customized study plans, built to fit each student’s timeline, learning style, and target score.
- Free practice questions, written in the style of the official exam and hosted in a realistic AAMC-style testing interface
“I work directly with every student — from designing their study plan to reviewing their full-length tests,” said Wozniak. “The big companies simply can’t do that. I can.”
The results speak for themselves. Students working with Wozniak have reported practice test score increases of 15 to 25 points — a life-changing jump that can mean the difference between a rejection and a full-ride scholarship to medical school. One student, who improved by 20 points, is now awaiting her official score with confidence.
As WozPrep grows, Wozniak is also building new tools to make studying smarter. He is currently developing AI-powered tools that will help students get smarter feedback and adaptive diagnostics — bringing together his technical background with his passion for teaching.
“My mission is simple,” Wozniak said. “Make MCAT prep more human, more effective, and more affordable.”
About WozPrep
WozPrep is an independent MCAT and STEM tutoring service founded by Spencer Wozniak — a 100th percentile scorer, AI researcher, and passionate educator. WozPrep offers one-on-one tutoring, mentorship, and free online resources to help students approach the MCAT with confidence, strategy, and clarity. Learn more at wozprep.org.
Rather than walk away from test prep, Wozniak leaned in. He founded WozPrep — a personalized MCAT tutoring service that now serves dozens of students across San Diego and beyond, offering 1:1 support, mentorship, and even free practice resources that replicate the official testing experience.
“I didn’t expect to be fired for wanting to improve how we study,” said Wozniak, a 100th percentile scorer with a background in biomedical sciences, psychology, and AI. “But I realized that if I wanted to build something truly student-focused, I had to do it on my own.”
The MCAT — the Medical College Admission Test — is a high-stakes, 7.5-hour exam required for admission to medical schools in the United States and Canada. It's widely considered one of the most difficult standardized tests, covering topics from biology and chemistry to critical thinking and behavioral science. Most prep programs are expensive, impersonal, and offer cookie-cutter plans. Wozniak saw an opportunity to do things differently.
With WozPrep, he offers an alternative to high-priced, one-size-fits-all tutoring companies:
- 1-on-1 MCAT and STEM tutoring, available both online and in-person across San Diego.
- Customized study plans, built to fit each student’s timeline, learning style, and target score.
- Free practice questions, written in the style of the official exam and hosted in a realistic AAMC-style testing interface
“I work directly with every student — from designing their study plan to reviewing their full-length tests,” said Wozniak. “The big companies simply can’t do that. I can.”
The results speak for themselves. Students working with Wozniak have reported practice test score increases of 15 to 25 points — a life-changing jump that can mean the difference between a rejection and a full-ride scholarship to medical school. One student, who improved by 20 points, is now awaiting her official score with confidence.
As WozPrep grows, Wozniak is also building new tools to make studying smarter. He is currently developing AI-powered tools that will help students get smarter feedback and adaptive diagnostics — bringing together his technical background with his passion for teaching.
“My mission is simple,” Wozniak said. “Make MCAT prep more human, more effective, and more affordable.”
About WozPrep
WozPrep is an independent MCAT and STEM tutoring service founded by Spencer Wozniak — a 100th percentile scorer, AI researcher, and passionate educator. WozPrep offers one-on-one tutoring, mentorship, and free online resources to help students approach the MCAT with confidence, strategy, and clarity. Learn more at wozprep.org.
Contact
WozPrepContact
Spencer Wozniak
586-522-6021
https://www.wozprep.org/
Spencer Wozniak
586-522-6021
https://www.wozprep.org/
Categories