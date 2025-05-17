Fired for Teaching Boldly, San Diego Innovator Launches WozPrep to Challenge Big Test Prep — Now He’s Helping Students Go Further

After being fired just days into a new role at a major test prep company for mentioning his AI research, Spencer Wozniak launched WozPrep — a personalized MCAT tutoring service built on student-first values, smart strategies, and free online practice tools. Now serving students across San Diego and beyond, WozPrep combines 1:1 support, custom study plans, and an AAMC-style question platform —all led by a 100th percentile scorer committed to making MCAT prep more human, effective, and affordable.