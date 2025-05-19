MPAI Publishes AIW and AIM Implementation Guidelines for Community Comments
MPAI has concluded its 56th General Assembly with the publication of the Technical Report: AIW and AIM Implementation Guidelines (MPAI-WMG) for Community Comments.
Geneva, Switzerland, May 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards – has concluded its 56th General Assembly (MPAI-56) with the publication of the Technical Report: AIW and AIM Implementation Guidelines (MPAI-WMG) for Community Comments.
A significant share of MPAI standards rely on AI Framework (MPAI-AIF) that supports componentisation of processing elements called AI Modules (AIM) organised in an AI Framework. As AIMs are agnostic of the technologies used in their implementation – traditional data processing or various types of AI technologies, MPAI-WMG includes an analysis of a significant number of already specified AIMs from the implementation perspective. MPAI-WMG also includes an analysis of the use of the Perceptive and Agentive AI (PAAI) Model that may provide a new basis for new forms of AI Frameworks.
MPAI is continuing its work plan that involving the following activities:
1. AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/): reference software, conformance testing, and application areas.
2. AI for Health (MPAI-AIH https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aih/): reference model and technologies for a system enabling clients to improve models processing health data and federated learning to share the training.
3. Context-based Audio Enhancement (CAE-DC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/): new projects.
4. Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/): Functional Requirements of CAV architecture.
5. Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cui/): preparation for extension of existing standard.
6. End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev/): video coding using AI-based End-to-End Video coding.
7.AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc/). video coding with AI tools added to existing tools.
8. Governance of the MPAI Ecosystem (MPAI-GME https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-gme/): working on version 2.0 of the Specification.
9. Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-hmc/): model and technologies enabling a human or a machine to communicate with a machine or a human in a different cultural environment.
10.Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/): reference software, drafting conformance testing, and new areas.
11. MPAI MPAI-MMM https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/): reference software and MMM technologies requiring standards.
12. Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/): reference software for enhanced applications.
13. Object and Scene Description (MPAI-OSD https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-osd/): finalising V1.2 and developing reference software, conformance testing and new areas for digital humans.
14. Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/): reference software, conformance testing and new areas.
15. AI Module Profiles (MPAI-PRF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-prf/): to specify which features an AI Module supports.
16. Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg/): technical report on mitigation of data loss and cheating.
17. Data Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-tfa/): extending he standard to data types used by other MPAI standards.
18. XR Venues (MPAI-XRV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-xrv/ ): preparation for the development of the standard.
Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members (https://mpai.community/2022/11/02/seven-good-reasons-to-join-mpai/).
Please visit the MPAI website (https://mpai.community), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:
- LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/).
- X (https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity).
- Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity).
- Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/).
- YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@MPAIstandards).
- Blueskay (https://bsky.app/profile/mpaicommunity.bsky.social)
A significant share of MPAI standards rely on AI Framework (MPAI-AIF) that supports componentisation of processing elements called AI Modules (AIM) organised in an AI Framework. As AIMs are agnostic of the technologies used in their implementation – traditional data processing or various types of AI technologies, MPAI-WMG includes an analysis of a significant number of already specified AIMs from the implementation perspective. MPAI-WMG also includes an analysis of the use of the Perceptive and Agentive AI (PAAI) Model that may provide a new basis for new forms of AI Frameworks.
MPAI is continuing its work plan that involving the following activities:
1. AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/): reference software, conformance testing, and application areas.
2. AI for Health (MPAI-AIH https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aih/): reference model and technologies for a system enabling clients to improve models processing health data and federated learning to share the training.
3. Context-based Audio Enhancement (CAE-DC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/): new projects.
4. Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/): Functional Requirements of CAV architecture.
5. Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cui/): preparation for extension of existing standard.
6. End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev/): video coding using AI-based End-to-End Video coding.
7.AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc/). video coding with AI tools added to existing tools.
8. Governance of the MPAI Ecosystem (MPAI-GME https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-gme/): working on version 2.0 of the Specification.
9. Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-hmc/): model and technologies enabling a human or a machine to communicate with a machine or a human in a different cultural environment.
10.Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/): reference software, drafting conformance testing, and new areas.
11. MPAI MPAI-MMM https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/): reference software and MMM technologies requiring standards.
12. Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/): reference software for enhanced applications.
13. Object and Scene Description (MPAI-OSD https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-osd/): finalising V1.2 and developing reference software, conformance testing and new areas for digital humans.
14. Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/): reference software, conformance testing and new areas.
15. AI Module Profiles (MPAI-PRF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-prf/): to specify which features an AI Module supports.
16. Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg/): technical report on mitigation of data loss and cheating.
17. Data Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-tfa/): extending he standard to data types used by other MPAI standards.
18. XR Venues (MPAI-XRV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-xrv/ ): preparation for the development of the standard.
Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members (https://mpai.community/2022/11/02/seven-good-reasons-to-join-mpai/).
Please visit the MPAI website (https://mpai.community), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:
- LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/).
- X (https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity).
- Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity).
- Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/).
- YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@MPAIstandards).
- Blueskay (https://bsky.app/profile/mpaicommunity.bsky.social)
Contact
MPAIContact
Leonardo Chiariglione
00390119350461
http://mpai.community
Leonardo Chiariglione
00390119350461
http://mpai.community
Categories