Charles E. Smith Life Communities Announces New Board Leadership, Presents Humanitarian Award at 2025 Annual Meeting
North Bethesda, MD, May 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charles E. Smith Life Communities (CESLC), one of the largest and most highly regarded nonprofit elder care organizations in the nation, announced the installation of Kenneth H. Becker as chair of the Board of Governors at its 2025 Annual Meeting held on May 14, 2025.
Becker has a long history with CESLC, having served on numerous committees since 2015. He joined the Board of Governors in 2019 and since 2023 has chaired its Strategic Planning Committee, Leadership and Governance Committee and the CESLC SeniorCare Ventures Board of Directors.
“I am excited to welcome Ken Becker as our new board chair,” said CESLC President and CEO Bruce J. Lederman. “Ken’s vision, passion and leadership will be invaluable as we advance our mission together.”
Becker brings to the role more than 50 years of experience in real estate finance, development, marketing and management in the Greater Washington area.
“I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal moment for CESLC,” said Becker. “I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated board members and talented leadership team to provide vibrant and supportive services to promote wellness and dignity for older adults.”
Joining as newly appointed governors are Marsha J. Seidelman, M.D., and David Florin, whose diverse expertise and commitment to CESLC’s mission will enhance board effectiveness and support organizational growth.
In addition to Becker’s installation as chair, the following officers were installed for a two-year term: Aaron M. Rulnick, chair-elect and vice chair, Leadership and Governance Committee; Natalie S. West, immediate past chair; Matthew D. Schwartz, secretary; Harry A Harrison, treasurer/vice chair, Finance Committee; Arthur J. Dykes, vice chair, Audit Committee; Jeffrey J. Pargament, vice chair, Resource Development Committee; Eric G. Meyers, vice chair, Strategic Planning Committee; and Paula H. Robinson, vice chair, Quality of Care Committee
The meeting also included the installation of the Board of Directors for CESLC’s subordinate organizations. Natalie S. West was installed as chair of CESLC SeniorCare Ventures, LLC; Scott N. Brody was installed as chair of CESLC Trustee Funds, Inc.; and Mark A. Becker was installed as chair of the Boards of Directors for Landow House, Inc., Revitz House, Corp., and Ring House, Corp.
During the Annual Meeting, outgoing Chair Natalie West presented Eric Meyers with the Hymen Goldman Humanitarian Award for his unwavering support of and service to CESLC, particularly for his leadership, as board chair, during the height of the pandemic.
The award is presented in memory of and in honor of Mr. Goldman, a person who embodied all that we cherish in volunteer endeavors on behalf of Charles E. Smith Life Communities.
“I accept this distinction on behalf of all those who have given of their time and imagination to prepare the path,” said Meyers. “I hope that, together, we have made Charles E. Smith Life Communities a better place to work, and this community a better place to live, for fully 115 years. It is an absolute honor to receive the Hyman Goldman Humanitarian Award.”
