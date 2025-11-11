Utech Products Inc. Awarded U.S. Patent for Multi-Threading Video Processing with Cloud-Based Object Detection and Analysis
Schenectady, NY, November 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Utech Products Inc., a vendor of advanced video intelligence and AI-powered analytics, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,236,499, titled “Multi-Threading Video Processing with Cloud Services to Detect and Analyze Objects.”
The patented invention provides a framework for real-time video analysis leveraging multi-threading techniques in conjunction with cloud computing. This innovation enables rapid object detection and analysis across multiple video streams, significantly enhancing scalability, accuracy, and speed in environments where timely decision-making is critical.
“This patent represents a major step forward in how we harness AI and cloud infrastructure for real-time video analytics,” said Zohair Jaffri, VP of Development of Utech Products Inc. “Our technology is designed to support mission-critical applications — from operating rooms to industrial automation — where performance, precision, and scalability are essential.”
The core innovation lies in its ability to divide incoming video feeds into independent threads, each of which is processed concurrently using cloud-based services. This approach optimizes CPU/GPU usage, reduces latency, and improves throughput for object detection algorithms powered by machine learning.
Key applications of patented technology include:
- Medical AI: Enhanced real-time video analysis for endoscopic, surgical, and diagnostic imaging.
- Security and Surveillance: Scalable monitoring of live feeds for object tracking and threat detection.
- Smart Manufacturing: Automated quality control through real-time visual inspection of production lines.
- Autonomous Systems: Improved environmental awareness in robotics and transportation through multi-stream analysis.
The issuance of this patent further strengthens Utech’s growing intellectual property portfolio, Argus® AI Ecosystem, in artificial intelligence, video analytics, and cloud-integrated computing.
