Hottinger Brüel & Kjær Appoints Justin M. Smith as New General Manager of Concurrent Real-Time

Hottinger Brüel & Kjær has appointed Justin M. Smith as General Manager of Concurrent Real-Time. With over 20 years of experience in tech leadership and sales, Smith previously served as VP of Global Sales at HBK. He will lead Concurrent into its next phase of innovation and growth. Concurrent Real-Time, a global leader in real-time computing, serves aerospace, defense, and industrial markets with high-performance systems and software.