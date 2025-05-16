Hottinger Brüel & Kjær Appoints Justin M. Smith as New General Manager of Concurrent Real-Time
Hottinger Brüel & Kjær has appointed Justin M. Smith as General Manager of Concurrent Real-Time. With over 20 years of experience in tech leadership and sales, Smith previously served as VP of Global Sales at HBK. He will lead Concurrent into its next phase of innovation and growth. Concurrent Real-Time, a global leader in real-time computing, serves aerospace, defense, and industrial markets with high-performance systems and software.
Pompano Beach, FL, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Concurrent Real-Time, a global leader in high-performance real-time computing solutions and a subsidiary of Hottinger Brüel & Kjær, is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin M. Smith as its new General Manager. Smith brings over two decades of experience in technology leadership, strategic planning, and business development, and will lead the company into its next phase of innovation and growth.
Prior to joining Concurrent Real-Time, Smith held significant sales leadership roles in the technology and engineering sectors. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Global Sales at HBK - Hottinger Brüel & Kjær, where he was responsible for driving sales strategy and execution. His previous experience also includes Director of Sales, Americas at Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S and Director of Sales, Head of Sales Enablement at Siemens. His extensive experience in leading sales organizations and driving business development in complex technical environments will be invaluable to Concurrent Real-Time.
“We are thrilled to welcome Justin to the Concurrent Real-Time team,” said Tony Spagnuolo, Executive Vice President, Virtual Test Division. “His understanding of the real-time computing landscape, coupled with his impressive leadership experience and proven ability to drive growth, makes him the ideal candidate to lead our next phase of expansion and innovation. We are confident that under Justin’s guidance, Concurrent Real-Time will continue to deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”
Justin Smith commented, “I am excited to join Concurrent Real-Time, a company with a long-standing reputation for delivering cutting-edge real-time solutions. I look forward to working with the talented team to build upon their success, drive further innovation, and strengthen our relationships with customers across the globe.”
About Concurrent Real-Time:
Concurrent Real-Time is a leading provider of high-performance, real-time computer systems, software, and solutions. With over 50 years of experience, Concurrent supports mission-critical applications in aerospace, defense, simulation, test and measurement, and industrial automation. As a subsidiary of Hottinger Brüel & Kjær, a global leader in precision measurement and testing, Concurrent benefits from a broader ecosystem of advanced engineering expertise and innovation. Together, we deliver industry-leading real-time performance, reliability, and customer-focused solutions worldwide.
