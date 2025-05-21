St. Louis men's Group Against Cancer Hosts Pickleball Fundraiser
Proceeds from the third annual event to support cancer research, programming, and individual care.
St. Louis, MO, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer (STLMGAC) – a nonprofit organization that raises funds for cancer research, prevention, and care activities in the St. Louis community – will host its third annual pickleball fundraiser sponsored by Klamen Real Estate Group.
The event will be held on Sat., June 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Padel + Pickle located at 1220 North Price Road in Olivette. Participants can register for men’s and women’s competitive divisions, as well as men’s, women’s and mixed recreational divisions. The round robin tournament format ensures multiple matches for all teams. Tickets are $70 per person and include tournament play and a light breakfast. All proceeds will benefit local cancer initiatives supported by STLMGAC.
Since its inception in 1969, STLMGAC has raised more than $6 million for over 40 charities serving the St. Louis cancer community. The independent nonprofit provides critical support to individuals facing a cancer diagnosis and is committed to advancing scientific research in the search for a cure.
Beneficiaries of STLMGAC include American Cancer Society, BJC Healthcare, Camp Rainbow, The Cancer Support Community, Children’s Miracle Network, Missouri Baptist Cancer Center, and Alvin J. Siteman Cancer Center.
For more information or to register, call (314) 786-5950.
The event will be held on Sat., June 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Padel + Pickle located at 1220 North Price Road in Olivette. Participants can register for men’s and women’s competitive divisions, as well as men’s, women’s and mixed recreational divisions. The round robin tournament format ensures multiple matches for all teams. Tickets are $70 per person and include tournament play and a light breakfast. All proceeds will benefit local cancer initiatives supported by STLMGAC.
Since its inception in 1969, STLMGAC has raised more than $6 million for over 40 charities serving the St. Louis cancer community. The independent nonprofit provides critical support to individuals facing a cancer diagnosis and is committed to advancing scientific research in the search for a cure.
Beneficiaries of STLMGAC include American Cancer Society, BJC Healthcare, Camp Rainbow, The Cancer Support Community, Children’s Miracle Network, Missouri Baptist Cancer Center, and Alvin J. Siteman Cancer Center.
For more information or to register, call (314) 786-5950.
Contact
St. Louis Men's Group Against CancerContact
Anita Kraus
3147865950
www.mensgroupagainstcancer.org
I was hired to handle the PR for the nonprofit. Please reach out to Anita at anita@mensgroupagainstcancer.org to get her approval for my publicizing their news. Thank you!
Anita Kraus
3147865950
www.mensgroupagainstcancer.org
I was hired to handle the PR for the nonprofit. Please reach out to Anita at anita@mensgroupagainstcancer.org to get her approval for my publicizing their news. Thank you!
Categories