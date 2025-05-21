Oakland Airport Electrifies Its Fleet with RIDE Battery-Electric Buses
Oakland, CA, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Oakland Airport (OAK) introduced five K9MD RIDE buses, marking the first addition of zero-emission vehicles to its parking shuttle fleet. The battery-electric RIDE buses will be utilized as shuttles serving passengers and employees at the airport parking lots.
“We applaud Oakland Airport and their commitment to electrifying its fleet,” said Jason Yan, Vice President of Sales, West Region and National Account. “RIDE is thrilled to partner with OAK to offer sustainable transportation solutions that benefit both the environment and the community.”
The K9MD battery-electric buses can seat up to 42 passengers and have a range of up to 208 miles. RIDE buses are backed by a 12-year battery warranty and are designed with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology, recognized as the safest in the industry. The buses were manufactured in Lancaster, CA by SMART (Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation) Union, Local 105 employees.
Oakland Airport, which is operated by the Port of Oakland, plans to fully electrify its fleet within the next decade. This delivery is an important milestone in their journey of replacing their current shuttle buses, which are currently powered by renewable natural gas (RNG), to battery-electric buses.
About RIDE
Based in Lancaster, California, RIDE, founded in 2023, is the US spinoff of BYD and builds heavy duty vehicles including school buses, coaches and trucks for the US market. BYD is the only EV manufacturer to master battery, electric motors and vehicle control technologies. As a leader in clean energy solutions, RIDE has a positive impact on our communities and the environment.
Contact:
Alexa Trujillo
RIDE Community Relations Associate
alexa.trujillo@ride.co
