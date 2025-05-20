MaltaEng Launches: The Gateway to Premier English Language Courses in Malta
MaltaEng.com (IELS Malta Discount Outlet) has launched as a multilingual platform connecting students to premier English language courses at IELS Malta. The site offers exclusive discounts and easy booking without prepayment. Personalized support is provided by educational consultant Nataliya Kudryavtseva, a seasoned representative of IELS Malta. MaltaEng aims to enhance global access to quality English courses in Malta.
Sliema, Malta, May 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MaltaEng.com, a multilingual online platform designed to connect students worldwide with top-tier English language courses at IELS Malta (Institute of English Language Studies), one of the leading language schools in Malta. Available in 15 languages, MaltaEng aims to provide learners from around the world with seamless access to high-quality English courses in one of the most beautiful locations in Europe, helping students to learn English efficiently and make new friends.
With a stellar reputation built over years of excellence, IELS Malta is renowned for its high academic standards, exceptional service quality, and impressive student success rates. MaltaEng offers exclusive discounts on a variety of study programmes, including comprehensive packages of an English course and accommodation, as well as standalone course options.
Since 1985, IELS Malta has maintained high teaching standards, thanks to its team of qualified teachers who hold internationally recognised TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) certificates, such as the Cambridge CELTA and Trinity TESOL. The school also has a exceptionally qualified Director of Studies.
"As a professional in the field of international language education, I have been working with IELS Malta since 2005. During this time, I have worked closely not only with this language school, but also with most of English schools in Malta, including those with a good reputation among professionals and students. However, based on my extensive experience of interacting with institutions in Malta and the results of my students, I consider IELS the best English language school in Malta." —Nataliya Kudryavtseva, Educational Consultant and co-founder of MaltaEng (https://www.linkedin.com/in/natalia-kudryavtseva-723b2663/)
How MaltaEng.com online service works:
1. Exclusive Discounts: Students can access discounted prices for English courses at IELS Malta by visiting MaltaEng Prices (https://maltaeng.com/prices/).
2. Easy Booking Process: There’s no need for prepayment; students can book their courses and receive confirmation directly from IELS.
3. Direct Payment: Payment is made directly to IELS Malta at least two weeks prior to the course start date, ensuring a hassle-free experience.
For personalized assistance in selecting the right course and support throughout the learning journey, students can reach out to dedicated educational consultant, Nataliya Kudryavtseva, who has been an official representative of IELS Malta since 2005. With her extensive qualifications, including an MA in Language Education and Cambridge CELTA certification, Nataliya is well-equipped to guide students through their educational choices.
MaltaEng.com is powered by WordPress with the PolyLang plugin to ensure a smooth multilingual experience.
MaltaEng on social media:
- MaltaEng on X: @iels_discount (https://x.com/iels_discount)
- MaltaEng on Pinterest: MaltaEng (https://www.pinterest.com/ielsmalta/)
Contact
Nataliya Kudryavtseva
+79255813352
https://maltaeng.com
LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/natalia-kudryavtseva-723b2663/
Categories