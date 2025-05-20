Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange Launches “Fierce Foundations”: A Summer Cross Training Series for Student Athletes
Kickstart your athlete’s summer with high-performance group training designed to build strength, endurance, and confidence — all while having fun.
Gotha, FL, May 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange is proud to introduce Fierce Foundations, a summer cross training series created specifically for student athletes (ages 13–18) who want to stay competitive, get stronger, and prevent injury during their off-season. Running in two 4-week sessions across June and July, Fierce Foundations is designed for athletes who want to enhance performance, prevent injuries, and return stronger for their sport.
This is not another agility session — this is where your child will develop the kind of strength that protects their body, improves performance, and prevents injury. The coaches at FFWO will focus on resistance training, plyometrics, and mobility to round out the training athletes already get at practice. Whether you're looking to dominate the field, improve body mechanics, or just feel stronger overall — this class brings the tools, energy, and coaching to get you there.
“With Fierce Foundations, we’re giving student athletes a place to train smart, move better, and show up stronger when their season starts,” says Maddy Owens, founder of Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange. “This isn’t just about weight training. It’s about empowering young athletes to take care of their bodies and level up their performance.”
Workouts will be held on Tuesdays & Thursdays at 8:00 AM at 2220 Hempel Ave. Gotha FL 34734. Session 1 will run from June 3rto June 26, 2025. Session 2 will run from July 8th to July 31st, 2025.
Flexible pricing options are as follows:
$160 for both sessions (8 weeks) – $10 per session
$100 for one session (4 weeks) – $12.50 per session
$15 drop-in rate
Sibling discounts available
This isn’t your average summer workout — Fierce Foundations fills the training gaps athletes typically miss during their regular season, offering a smart, strong, and supportive environment for long-term athletic success.
Contact
Fit 'N Fierce of West OrangeContact
Maddy Owens
407-494-5284
fitnfierceofwestorange.com
@fitnfierceofwestorange
